Following on from your exploits in the sky at the start of the game, Link dives down into Hyrule. Ah, familiar territory at last.

After finishing up on Great Sky Island and completing the game’s tutorial, the first main mission in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tasks you with investigating a mysterious situation developing underneath Hyrule Castle.

Hyrule Castle, though, is hovering in the air, that’s new. It’s up to you to investigate it and to see what’s up.

The only trouble is it’s not explained how to get underneath the castle. Try jumping down into the water and you might drown. Try searching around and you won’t find a hidden entrance or tunnel. How on earth do you get under Hyrule Castle?

Read on to find out how to get under Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to complete the mission and to see its location on the map.

How to get under Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get under Hyrule Castle in Tears of the Kingdom, all you need to do is open the big locked doors on the drawbridge. To open the door you will need to use Link’s Ultrahand ability to pull it open.

When you are near the big silver doors with the Hylian crest on the drawbridge, open up Link’s ability wheel and select Ultrahand. Aim the reticle at one of the doors and press the A button to Grab it. Once grabbed, move Link backwards and the doors should swing open.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You’ll find the mysteriously floating Hyrule Castle to the north of the Kyononis Shrine in Central Square of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

From the shrine, head north and run across the massive drawbridge to find Hyrule Castle. You can see the location in the map image below (location of the doors is the yellow arrow icon):

Remember, don’t try and jump off the bridge into the water below (it’s not worth it, trust us!) or go looking for another hidden underground entrance. You won’t find another entrance to complete this early-game main story mission. It’s the drawbridge or nothing.

Once you have unlocked the giant door on the drawbridge, using the Ultrahand ability, you can head on into the Hyrule Castle area of the game. Walking through the door and standing at the base of the mysteriously floating castle counts as going underneath it. You don’t actually need to dive down any further than that.

More like this

Simply start talking to the NPC characters you see dotted around the castle area and you will complete the objective. These characters are investigating the mystery and will talk to Link about Princess Zelda who has gone missing.

It’s from here that you’ll be given your next assignment and head back to the settlement nearby. That would be Lookout Landing, which is south of the castle a little bit further than the shrine mentioned earlier.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast