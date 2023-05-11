The full cast list will be revealed when the game’s credits are out in the wild but for now, we do know which voice actors are playing the core cast.

After a legendary wait, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally upon us and — just as in Breath of the Wild — there is full voice-acting and an impressive cast in this sequel, too. Before you ask, no, Link still doesn’t talk.

It’s already known who is voicing Link, Zelda, Ganondorf, and Tarin. You might recognise the voice actors too, from appearances in other games, films, and TV.

Adventure on below to find out the full core Tears of the Kingdom cast list and to see where you might recognise the voice actors from.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cast – voice actors confirmed

While we wait for the complete cast list of Tears of the Kingdom, we do know four confirmed voice actors performing key roles in the Breath of the Wild sequel.

The confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cast is as follows.

Matthew Mercer plays Ganondorf

Rob Riddell plays Tarin

Patricia Summersett plays Princess Zelda

Kengo Takanashi plays Link

We will update this page with the full confirmed cast list when it becomes available. For now, at least, we do know that the four voice actors listed above are indeed in the game and are performing as those characters.

How do you know the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cast?

There are some recognisable voices in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom cast. You may well recognise them from appearances across video games, film, and TV.

Kengo Takanashi plays Link

Kengo Takanashi has provided the grunts and screams of Link for a number of years, including in Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

You might also recognise the Japanese voice actor from appearing in Digimon Survive, as Kaval in the anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and other performances in the likes of Scarlet Nexus, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Final Fantasy XIV, and more.

Patricia Summersett plays Princess Zelda

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Alienware

Patricia Summersett reprises her role as Princess Zelda, following on from Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You may recognise her from voice roles in various Ubisoft games including Assassin’s Creed Rogue (Hope Jensen) and Syndicate (Galina Voronina), Rainbow Six: Siege (Ash), and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Paula Madera).

While not performing in games, Summersett has appeared as Angela Blake in TV series Three Pines and in Transplant as Sandra Parker.

Matthew Mercer plays Ganondorf

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ReedPop

With over 430 acting credits to his name, Matthew Mercer is something of a voice-acting legend. Not only has he appeared in games including Fire Emblem: Engage (Chrom), Overwatch 2 (Cassidy), and Return to Monkey Island as Cobb (to name but a few), but Mercer has appeared in a ton of TV shows over the years.

Perhaps most well-known for being the Dungeon Master in Critical Role in over 340 episodes, Matthew Mercer has also appeared in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as Jotaro Kujo/Jotaro/Brats across 70 episodes, as Levi in Attack on Titan (54 episodes) and much, much more.

Rob Riddell plays Tarin

Finally we have Rob Riddell, who you might recognise from appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard as Steve in one episode, When Sharks Attack (in one episode as Martin Haynes), and more recently in VH1’s My True Crime Story, Dirty Roomies, and podcast series Tattered Tales: Audio Drama (as Judge Adam).

