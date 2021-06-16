Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date window confirmed by new trailer

There are many things we were hoping to hear more about when Nintendo took to the virtual stage for E3 2021 and one was certainly The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – a game we have known about for some time but has been very slow on the news front since.

That all changed though and we got to find out more about it, including when Nintendo plan to release it – although whether they will make their planned release date is something that many of us are unsure on.

Regardless of that though, the game is coming and the follow up to the original Breath of the Wild – which launched in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U – is easily one of the most anticipated games out there right now and we can only imagine how good it will look on the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console.

But what do we actually know about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and when will this sequel finally be released? Check out all the essential details below.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date?

During a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation at the E3 2021 conference, developers promised that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released at some point next year, that’s 2022.

That may feel like a long way off, but it’s worth remembering that we are actually halfway through 2021 now, so there are only another six months to go until we’re in 2022.

We don’t yet know the specifics of the BotW 2 release date, or even a month or season, but we’ll be sure to let you know when that is confirmed.

Is there a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

Yes, there is a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, fresh from the E3 2021 conference! The video reveals that this new game will take you to the skies above Hyrule, which is certainly an exciting development. Take a look for yourself below:

Return to Hyrule – and the skies above – in this first look at gameplay for the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wLGHswL3Nj — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 15, 2021

BotW 2 story: What did the new Breath of the Wild Trailer 2 trailer reveal?

There are quite a few things we can gather from the new trailer and it seems that the “open-world” aspect of the game is set to become even more open! With Hyrule set to be quite literally shattered into pieces, Link will be taking to the skies to explore new locations and presumably seek some vengeance against Ganon in the process.

Those new locations look set to be floating islands so we’ll have action that takes place in the sky as well as on land – a nice mix that fits the feel of Zelda nicely. Skydiving and paragliding also look set to be a thing and there appears to be some fun new powers for us to try out including Link’s ability to teleport through rocks now and a new palm power ability that looks really interesting.

It also looks as though Link will have some new kind of fire ability as we see him with a flame shield while in an underground battle.

Time looks set to be used in an interesting way as we get the impression that we will have two Link’s in the game from different points in time – his hair looks different at certain points which is one of the giveaways.

These new developments are likely to be just of a few of many but we are already seeing enough to boost our already high excitement levels for the hugely anticipated sequel.

Can I pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

Yes, there isn’t even box art yet but Breath of the Wild 2 is available to pre-order – just be prepared to wait a while before the game actually appears in your life! You can nab your copy using any of the links below.

What consoles and platforms The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be available on?

There’s no way Nintendo would let go of one of their oldest and most popular franchises – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will release on the Nintendo Switch, with PlayStation and Xbox consoles being left out of the party as you’d expect.

It will be interesting to see if there is a new, upgraded version of the Switch by the time that Breath of the Wild 2 comes out. The rumours to that effect are pretty hard to ignore, but it’s hard to know what’s true and what isn’t at this stage.

What is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gameplay?

The popular Hyrule map from the first game is making a comeback, but it will wish it hadn’t as it is set to be shattered early on in the game and the pieces it leaves behind look set to become floating islands for you to explore – each with new dangers and challenges to face.

The catacombs also seen in the teaser has led to speculation this follow-up will include several underground dungeons to explore – or perhaps even a sprawling subterranean network.

And as mentioned above, look for new powers, new ways to travel and all sorts of exciting new additions to the game when it launches including the ability to take flight and glide your way around the locations.

Finally, it is rare to see titular character Zelda exploring caves with Link, especially in explorer gear – leading many to believe that she will be a playable character for the first time (in the mainline series at least) and that there will be co-op mechanics in many of the dungeons.

The game is also said to have been influenced by Red Dead Redemption 2 – so make of that what you will!

When was the original reveal for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

BotW 2 was first revealed in June 2019 at that year’s E3 conference – before COVID was a thing! The game’s original trailer is rather eerie and cryptic, and it’s been available online since 2019. Take a look below:

