There were more than 100 shrines to complete in Breath of the Wild, each one giving you a small themed puzzle or two to complete. It was confirmed a while back that shrines such as these exist, too, in Tears of the Kingdom.

While few would argue over how good Breath of the Wild was, many did point to its lack of traditional dungeons as one of the few sticking points. So does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have dungeons?

Now, the development team has detailed whether the sequel has traditional dungeons in it or not.

Keep on reading to find out if there are any Tears of the Kingdom dungeons, or if it’s going to primarily focus on shrines and exploration once more.

Are there dungeons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does have dungeons.

This has been confirmed in the latest round of Nintendo’s ‘Ask the Developer’ series. In this new detailed interview, Tears of the Kingdom developers explain that dungeons are indeed in Tears of the Kingdom and that “they’ve changed from the previous game” this time around – “the dungeons are huge”.

Satoru Takizawa, the art director of the game, explains that the Tears of the Kingdom dungeons “are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games”.

This is a big departure from Breath of the Wild. In the previous game, there were just four major dungeons – the four Divine Beasts. Each one shared similar designs so they weren’t much like what you’d expect of a Zelda game.

It sounds like Tears of the Kingdom will be different. Not only will it still contain the freedom, exploration, (expanded) crafting, and shrines of Breath of the Wild, but it will also add traditional-style dungeons to the mix. That’s a lot of game.

Traditional Zelda dungeons make up large portions of previous Zelda games. Areas filled with puzzles, enemies, and boss battles themed around a particular region and item. It sounds like these are back in style in Tears of the Kingdom.

Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Tears of the Kingdom’s director, details one such dungeon. He explains how “there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event.” Sounds impressive (and a little daunting).

As Takizawa adds, the development team believes the addition of traditional dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom should “provide a satisfying challenge for players”.

We can’t wait to see what Nintendo has in store for us. A bigger Breath of the Wild with more RPG elements, vehicle crafting, and now dungeons? Count us all the way in.

