Zelda movie: Tears of the Kingdom team "interested" after Mario success
Jack Black as Ganondorf?
Members of the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have expressed an interest in a film adaptation of the franchise, especially after the success of this year's Super Mario Bros Movie.
We understand why the developers might be feeling movie fever at the moment. The Super Mario Bros Movie surprised pretty much everyone by becoming the 10th animated film ever to surpass a billion dollars. Both critics and fans aren't exactly hating it, either.
So, alongside the recent Sonic movies and The Last of Us on HBO, it seems that video game adaptations really can work.
Back in the game world... The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has only been out a few days, but it's absolutely crushing it. With huge sales and a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's as close to flawless as you can get. So what better time to bring the franchise to the big screen?
Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi revealed their interest in this possibility during a Polygon interview. However, let's not start speculating possible cast members just yet.
Aonuma said: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately." Do we detect a note of caution there?
Fujibayashi added that "maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here".
That last quote makes sense, because the Zelda franchise is so beloved that any film director would need to be very careful in adapting it. That being said, nobody asked for a Mario or Sonic film. Or a Last of Us TV show. And they were delightful.
We'll keep you updated here if anything else surfaces. In the meantime, you can read our review of Tears of the Kingdom here.
