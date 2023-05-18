Hinox locations and how to beat them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Hinox will be no match for you.
Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no walk in the park. From traversing terrain and exploring the new Depths to having enough Rupees to buy stuff, then there's the enemies.
From Colgera in the first temple to the three stages of the Demon King, the bosses more than live up to those in Breath of the Wild. A few of the regular enemies are pretty tough, too... specifically the Hinox. Well, they're almost a boss in themselves come to think of it.
If you're unaware, the Hinox is a tricky monster known for tearing trees out of the ground for weapons. If you are aware and you've been struggling to beat them for their awesome item drops, we'll help you out.
Keep reading for our tactics on how to defeat a Hinox, and to learn where to find them in the first place.
How to beat Hinox in battle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Before we begin, check out the great video from YouTube channel WoW Quests below. They beat a Hinox no trouble!
There are a few things to be aware of when fighting a Hinox:
- There are four types of Hinox: the regular type (600HP), Blue Hinox (800HP), Black Hinox (1,000HP), and the Stalnox (1,000HP).
- For the Stalnox, the final attack must be on the eye or you won't defeat it!
- If you're feeling confident, you can steal weapons off their necklace during the battle.
- Shoot it in the eye (as seen in WoW Quests' video) to stun the Hinox.
- Check your arrow stock before you fight! You'll need long range weapons for this fight, as you can't get too close to the Hinox. Especially while they're throwing trees at you.
- If the Stalnox gets reunited with its eyeball when the sun rises (it's an undead Hinox that only comes out at night), it'll come back to life. So, make sure to carry its eye away for the sunrise!
Where to find Hinox locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
If you're feeling brave enough, well trained and you have enough arrows, it's time to go hunt a Hinox! We'll share their locations below:
Regular Hinox
Use this video guide to find one, or search the locations listed below:
- Phalian Highlands
- Purifier Lake
- Kincean Island
- Mount Taran
- Tibio's Hollow
- West Loshlo Harbor
- Kamah Plateau
Black Hinox
See this video guide or search the locations below:
- Rabella Wetlands
- Lake Totori South
- Tempest Gulch
- Hebra West Summit
- Giant's Forest
- East Gut Check Rock
- Tabahl Woods
Blue Hinox
Take a look at this video guide or have a look in these places:
- North Hyrule Castle
- Seres Scablands
- Talus Plateau
- Eventide Island
- Ralis Pond
- Herin Lake
- West Hyrule Plains
- Digdogg Suspension Bridge
- Aldor Foothills
- Thyphlo Ruins
- South Akkala Plains
- Ja'Abu Ridge
- Applean Forest
- East Ranch Ruins
- Trotter's Downfall
- Uten Marsh
Stalnox
Use this video (skipping ahead to 10 minutes and 40 seconds) if you're struggling to find a Stalnox, or scour the locations below if you prefer to do things a little bit more organically:
- Rowan Plain
- Hyrule Castle Underground
- East Akkala Plains
- Eastern Daval Peak
- Harfin Valley
- North Aris Beach
- Icefall Foothills
- Satori Mountain
- Hickaly Woods
- East Hyrule Castle
And they're all the locations! Happy hunting, and good luck.
