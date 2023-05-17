Diamond locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – where to get diamonds
Find them shiny stones!
If you've been playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom since its release day (like we have) then you'll be painfully aware that things are pretty pricey in Hyrule. You've probably been selling all your precious items for money, just so you can get that sweet looking armour.
The best items to sell, we reckon, are the super rare diamonds. As they don't have any elemental benefit in weapon fusion, it's a safe bet to sell them – and at 500 rupees a piece, it's a good sell.
That being said, you can make weapons out of them. The Rito Great Eagle Bow and the Zora Lightscale Trident, for example. So diamonds really are our best friends, it would seem. Unfortunately, they're located only in specific places on the map.
Fear not, though, fellow adventurer. With our help, you'll have those precious stones in your wallet in no time.
Diamond locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Before we begin, be sure to check out the video from YouTube channel WoW Quests below. They provide a clear visual guide to finding a diamond in the Mount Lanayru area.
While there is a vendor who sells them in Goron City, they cost 1,000 rupees each. So if you're absolutely loaded and want them for fusion purposes, go straight there.
However, if you're looking to sell them to make money, it's best to find them in the world. We'll share the locations (that we're aware of).
The treasure chests we've found that contain diamonds are in the following places:
- In the Bone Pond East Cave (in the Lanayru Wetlands)
- Hyrule Castle, in the Observation Room
- In a treasure chest in the Maoikes Shrine
- In the Tarm Point Cave
- In a treasure chest in the Yomizuk Shrine
If we discover any more, we'll let you know right here!
