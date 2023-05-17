So, how can we increase its size? If you're a veteran of Breath of the Wild, you'll know the answer. If you collect enough Korok seeds , the friendly Hestu will happily unlock new slots in your inventory. These extra slots will prove invaluable, so where can we find Hestu?

Just like its 2017 predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom places a large emphasis on inventory. Whether you're making space for weapons, collecting items, or farming rupees, your inventory is a sacred place. The bigger it is, the better.

Unfortunately, he's even more difficult to find this time – especially with the sky and underground maps. If you're struggling, we're here to help.

Hestu locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before we begin, be sure to check out the video from YouTuber Austin John Plays below. It's a great guide, especially if you're a visual learner!

Hestu appears in three places on the Hyrule map, so we'll share each one in order below! For us, it was Location Two where we first spotted him.

Location One - near Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

The first time you can encounter Hestu is on the road that leads to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Bear in mind that he won't appear here if you've already (luckily) stumbled upon him on your travels, or if you've already completed the Lost Woods quest that features Hestu.

Otherwise, you'll find him weeping on a hillside just off the road. Talk to him to trigger the Hestu's Concerns side adventures. Beat the evil trees, and he'll give you a slot in exchange for a Korok Seed.

Location Two - Lookout Landing

After you've danced with Hestu by the side of the road, he'll say he's heading east. He's actually heading to Lookout Landing. He'll be somewhere in the square if you fast travel there.

Talk to him at the Lookout Landing base, just south of Hyrule Castle's floating ruins, and he'll offer you up to eight new slots each for seeds. Not too bad right?

Note: we totally missed the first opportunity to spot Hestu, and we later found him at Lookout Landing. He was just standing there!

Location Three - Korok Forest

The final location (at least, we recommend you make this the final place to meet Hestu) is the Korok Forest. Of course.

There are a few difficult enemies to face before you stumble across him, but with the amount of slots on offer it's an agreeable reward.

So, there are the three locations of Hestu in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! We hope the guide's been useful, and good luck on your adventures.

