If you collect enough and give them to the the character Hestu (as you'll be prompted to do after grabbing the first one), you'll be rewarded with an extra slot to Link's Weapon, Bow, or Shield stashes. With 441 Korok Seeds, you can fully upgrade your inventory.

Koroks are are small, plant-like, adorable creatures from the Legend of Zelda franchise. In Breath of the Wild, they give Link seeds known as Korok Seeds.

There are 900 Koroks (each carrying one of the coveted seeds) to find in Breath of the Wild. We should add that once you've given all of them to Hestu, he'll give you the "gift of friendship". While this has no real purpose, you can visit Hestu any time and, well, it's a pretty neat badge of honour. So, we reckon it's worth carrying on collecting after you've hit the 441 mark.

Wondering where they all are? We're here to help you out.

How to get all Korok Seeds in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Because there are 900 Korok Seeds in the game, we won't be writing a full walkthrough for every single one. We will, however, embed a video from YouTube channel BeardBear. It's nearly nine hours long, and walks you through every single seed in Breath of the Wild. Check it out below:

Rather than listing the whole lot, we'll split the list into regions and share how many are in each. It should at least give you an idea of how many you're looking for, depending on where you are on the vast map.

Akkala Region - 57 Seeds

- 57 Seeds Central Region - 89 Seeds

- 89 Seeds Dueling Peaks Region - 59 Seeds

- 59 Seeds Eldin Region - 45 Seeds

- 45 Seeds Faron Region - 58 Seeds

- 58 Seeds Great Plateau Region - 18 Seeds

- 18 Seeds Gerudo Region - 36 Seeds

- 36 Seeds Hateno Region - 66 Seeds

- 66 Seeds Hebra Region - 73 Seeds

- 73 Seeds Hyrule Castle - 25 Seeds

- 25 Seeds Lake Area - 92 Seeds

- 92 Seeds Lanayru Region - 62 Seeds

- 62 Seeds Ridgeland Region - 80 Seeds

- 80 Seeds Tabantha Region - 37 Seeds

- 37 Seeds Wasteland Region - 68 Seeds

- 68 Seeds Woodland Region - 35 Seeds

It's a massive game, and collecting all the Korok Seeds will take a while, but don't give up!

