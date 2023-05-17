We're not joking. The quest is called 'Team Cece or Team Reede?' and Link has to lose any non-partisan principles he might have had to dive straight into a mayoral election.

You should know by now that there's a lot of variety in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – and in this newly expanded Hyrule, side quests are branching into novel territory, too. For example, did you know there's a mission in which you go canvassing in a political campaign?

This isn't particularly ethical either, with the involvement of mushroom bribery. Yes, it's bonkers. If you've already started and don't quite know how to go about this political side quest, check out our guide below.

How to complete Team Cece or Team Reede quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Firstly, we recommend checking out the video from YouTube channel WoW Quests below. It's a solid guide to the 'Team Cece or Team Reede?' quest!

To begin the quest, you'll need to head to Hateno Village which is in Lanayru. Trigger thing off by talking to Cece, who is in a shop in town checking out a wig on display. She'll give you eight Hylian Mushrooms that you'll need to... sway some of the electorate with.

So there are eight people to brib... sorry, convince. We'll start with Temena, who is sweeping up near the entrance to the village. Koyin is easy to find – she's standing on the dock, contemplating diving into the pond. Her dad Dantz is hard at work up the hill, but give him a mushroom too. Medda is another farmhand who can be persuaded to vote with a mushroom. He'll be on the field wearing a rimmed hat.

Now head to the inn where you'll find Worten (he might be outside on the decking), and mushroom him up. There are a few more people out in the town, so look for an old fellow called Leop standing by the notice board. Another elder member of the community, Tokk, is often found around the research lab. Finally look for Uma, who wanders around the village with her hands behind her back.

Once you've given them all a mushroom, finish the quest by talking to to Cece, who gives you a Big Hearty Truffle for your troubles. Sounds delicious.

