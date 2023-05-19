The complete wingsuit is an incredibly useful armour set to own. Not only does it better Link’s paraglider, but it also completely removes fall damage after it has been upgraded to level 2. Remember to seek out those Great Fairy Fountains to level up Link’s gear!

There are many useful armour sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but the Glide Suit is one of the best in the game as it lets you glide with more freedom and speed when falling from the sky.

There are three individual armour pieces to collect to form the Glide Suit: the Glide Shirt, Glide Mask, and Glide Tights. Each found in a different location.

Read on below to find out how to get the Glide Suit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Glide Suit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The best way to get the Tears of the Kingdom Glide Suit/Glide Set is to follow the instructions in the helpful YouTube video above from Its Shatter.

If you’d rather learn how to get the Wingsuit in written form, we’ve got you covered with a full list of instructions and locations below. It’s worth noting first that each piece of the armour set is found on a different Sky Island.

Where to find the Glide Shirt in Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide Shirt location is on Courage Island.

To get to Courage Island, you need to use Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and glide to the southeast toward those ringed formations you spot. Courage Island is at the bottom of these rings (a small sky island with a pool of water in its centre).

Speak to the Steward Construct outside the Taunhiy Shrine and accept the challenge to dive through the rings in time. Once this is done, speak to the Steward Construct again and complete the challenge in 35 seconds.

Complete the second challenge in under 35 seconds to unlock the Glide Shirt.

Where to find the Glide Tights in Tears of the Kingdom

You can find the Glide Tights on Bravery Island.

Use the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and glide south to the island with a pool and shrine on it beneath the ringed formations.

Speak to the Steward Construct and complete its challenge to unlock the time trial. Speak again to the Steward Construct and complete the timed skydiving challenge to unlock the Glide Tights.

Where to find the Glide Mask in Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Glide Mask, you need to head to Valor Island.

Use the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and head northeast to Valor Island (again, the island at the bottom of the ringed formations with a shrine and pool.

Land on the tiny island nearby to use the Zonai flying contraption to reach it if you don’t have enough stamina.

Once again, speak to the Steward Construct and complete its first challenge to unlock the time trial. Complete the time trial to unlock the Glide Mask.

