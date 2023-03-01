If you've somehow caught all the Paradox Pokémon, beat all the Tera Raids and completed the Paldea Pokédex but are still desperate for more 'mons, then we have good news for you: Scarlet and Violet will be receiving an expansive DLC.

There's no doubt about it: despite performance issues at launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been huge hits for Nintendo.

Announced at a special Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day, the DLC will be split into two parts and see players leave the Paldea region, going on an exchange trip for the first time to a new area.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

As with Pokémon Sword and Shield's DLC, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion will be split into two parts. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be the overall name of the DLC, with Part 1 titled The Teal Mask and Part 2 named The Indigo Disk.

Part 1: The Teal Mask will be released first in autumn 2023, with a specific date set to be announced nearer the time.

Part 2: The Indigo Disk will arrive soon after in winter, though this could technically mean a release in early 2024.

Can I pre-order the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

Yes! You can pre-order the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC now. The expansion is also available as part of a bundle with the base games.

Make sure you purchase the DLC for the right game - there are separate pages for both Scarlet and Violet!

There are also several pre-order incentives for those who purchase before Tuesday 31st October 2023. The main draw is a code for a special Hisuian Zoroark that knows the move Happy Hour, has a Dark Tera Type and has the Charismatic Mark.

Early purchasers will also get the New Uniform Set set by pressing the X button and accessing the in-game Downloadable Content menu.

Both of those incentives are available right now - there's no need to wait for the DLC to release!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC: Gameplay and story details

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will have two distinct parts set in different locations, though it looks as if the two will link into the same overarching story.

Part 1: The Teal Mask will see players go on a school trip to the land of Kitakami, participating in an outside study program with another school at the base of a large mountain. The trip will coincide with a festival held in the village which looks to be based on Japanese folklore, and will see new Pokémon and street vendors appear.

Part 2: The Indigo Disk allow players to go on an exchange program to Blueberry Academy, an underwater school that specialises in Pokémon battles.

The DLC introduces new legendary Pokémon: Ogerpon in The Teal Mask and Terapagos in The Indigo Disk. There is also a rumoured third legendary Pokémon, which is said to be the cause of the Terestral mechanic in Paldea...

Three other new Pokémon have also been confirmed to appear in the Teal Mask: the dog-like Okidogi, the monkey-like Munkidori and the bird-like Fezandipiti. They appear to be based on the Japanese folk tale of Momotarō, in which a boy born from inside a peach travels with a talking dog, monkey and pheasant to defeat ogres.

More like this

A whopping 230 past Pokémon have also been confirmed to return across the two DLC parts, with the following confirmed so far:

Chimecho

Milotic

Vikavolt

Yanma

Shiftry

Ninetales

Zebstrika

Whimsicott

Dewgong

Alcremie

Metagross

Espurr

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC trailer

There's no actual gameplay in this trailer, but we do get a tease of the new locations we'll be visiting in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero:

Read more on Pokémon:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times Podcast.