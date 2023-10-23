The Pokémon Company's recreation of this scene has three Pokémon plushies – Marshtomp, Quagsire and Slowpoke – sharing their new 'Larry' Trainer card.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marshtomp kicks off with the standard version of the card, before Quagsire unveils the 'Larry' parallel foil version. "It even shines in the light with Paldean style patterns," the narrator says.

Finally, a 'Larry' ultra rare card is revealed by Slowpoke in comical slow-motion fashion.

The plushie spits the card onto the desk, with the narrator stating: "The subtle colouring. The tasteful restaurant setting. Oh, my gosh."

The full video can be watched below:

Directed by Mary Harron, American Psycho was originally released in 2000 and went on to become a box office success.

It then received renewed interest when it went to DVD, and once again saw rejuvenated interest in recent years, thanks to Bateman's character often being used in a variety of memes and GIFs. One of the most notable being the 'business card scene'.

Fans have been sharing their admiration for The Pokémon Company across social media for being willing to parody something more risky with the Pokémon brand.

Many commenters quoted the phrase "very impressive" from the film, among the expected exclaims of joy and shock.

"Someone get the marketing team a raise," one commented.

"Galarian Slowpoke would've been in this, too, but he was late to the meeting," another added.

This isn't the first time the 'business card scene' has been parodied with Pokémon in mind, either.

Fans of the trading card game have made several videos over the years in a similar vein, where Bateman and his colleagues can be seen sharing Pokémon cards going up through their rarity.

One of the more popular ones can be seen in full below:

Pokémon is currently in the middle of rolling out its latest batch of downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero on Nintendo Switch.

The first part of the paid DLC, The Teal Mask, was made available on 13th September, with the second, The Indigo Disk, set to arrive later this year.

Head to Amazon to pick up a copy of the game now.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.