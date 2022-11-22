While there are several familiar faces in the mix - it wouldn't be a Pokémon game without Pikachu after all - there are 103 new 'mons to collect, with the Scarlet and Violet starters and Lechonk already emerging as fan favourites.

Another Pokémon game is here, which means yet another Pokédex to complete through evolving, trading and, of course, good old-fashioned catching.

While there controversially may be a few Pokémon missing once again, there are still a good 400 critters to get catching - so here's the full Paldea Pokédex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Full Paldea Pokédex - all Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet listed

Bear in mind that as ever in Pokémon games, a few critters will be exclusive to each version including the rideable legendaries - so make sure to check the Pokémon Scarlet vs Violet differences if you have your heart set on a particular 'mon.

However, with a bit of trading, here is the full list of obtainable Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex:

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidopos Nymble Lokix Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Houndour Houndoom Yungoos Gumshoos Skwovet Greedent Sunkern Sunflora Kricketot Kricketune Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Combee Vespiquen Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Happiny Chansey Blissey Azurill Marill Azumarill Surskit Masquerain Buizel Floatzel Wooper (Paldean Form) Clodsire Psyduck Golduck Chewtle Drednaw Igglybuff Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drowzee Hypno Gastly Haunter Gengar Tandemaus Maushold Pichu Pikachu Raichu Fidough Dachsbun Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Bonsly Sudowoodo Rockruff Lycanroc Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Shinx Luxio Luxray Starly Staravia Staraptor Oricorio Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Petilil Lilligant Shroomish Breloom Applin Flapple Appletun Spoink Grumpig Squawkabilly Misdreavus Mismagius Makuhita Hariyama Crawbrawler Crabominable Salandit Salazzle Phanpy Donphan Cufant Copperajah Gible Gabite Garchomp Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Wingull Pelipper Magikarp Gyarados Arrokuda Barraskewda Basculin Gulpin Swalot Meowth Persian Drifloon Drifblim Flabebe Floette Florges Diglett Dugtrio Torkoal Numel Camerupt Bronzor Bronzong Axew Fraxure Haxorus Mankey Primeape Annihilape Meditite Medicham Riolu Lucario Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Barboach Whiscash Tadbulb Bellibolt Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Croagunk Toxicroak Wattrel Kilowattrel Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Dunsparce Dudunsparce Deerling Sawsbuck Girafarig Farigiraf Grimer Muk Maschiff Mabosstiff Toxel Toxtricity Dedenne Pachirisu Shroodle Grafaiai Stantler Foongus Amoonguss Voltorb Electrode Magnemite Magnetite Magnezone Ditto Growlithe Arcanine Teddiursa Ursaring Zangoose Seviper Swablu Altaria Skiddo Gogoat Tauros Litleo Pyroar Stunky Skuntank Zorua Zoroark Sneasel Weavile Murkrow Honchkrow Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Sinistea Polteageist Mimikyu Klefki Indeedee Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Tropius Fomantis Lurantis Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Cacnea Cacturne Rellor Rabsca Venonat Venomoth Pineco Forretress Scyther Scizor Heracross Flittle Espathra Hippopotas Hoppopowdon Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Silicobra Sandaconda Mudbray Mudsdale Larvesta Volcarona Bagon Shelgon Salamence Tinkatink Tinkatuff Tinkaton Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Wiglett Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Sableye Shuppet Banette Dusknoir Hawlucha Falinks Noibat Noivern Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Glimmet Glimmora Rotom Greavard Houndstone Oranguru Passimian Komala Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Stonjourner Eiscue Pincurchin Sandygast Palossand Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Shellos Gastrodon Shellder Cloyster Qwilfish Luvdisc Finneon Lumineon Bruxish Alomomola Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Tynamo Elektrik Elektross Mareanie Toxapex Flamigo Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Snom Frosmoth Snover Abomasnow Delibird Cubchoo Beartic Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cryogonal Cetoddle Cetitan Bergmite Avalugg Rufflet Braviary Pawniard Bisharp Kingambit Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Veluza Dondozo Tatsugiri Great Tusk Scream Tail Brute Bonnet Flutter Mane Slither Wing Sandy Shocks Iron Treads Iron Bundle Iron Hands Iron Jugulis Iron Moth Iron Thorns Frigibax Artibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Ghouldengo Wo-Chien Chien-Pao Ting-Lu Chi-Yu Roaring Moon Iron Valiant Koraidon Miraidon

