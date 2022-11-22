Pokémon Paldea Pokédex: Full list of critters in Scarlet and Violet
Ready to catch 'em all... again?
Another Pokémon game is here, which means yet another Pokédex to complete through evolving, trading and, of course, good old-fashioned catching.
While there are several familiar faces in the mix - it wouldn't be a Pokémon game without Pikachu after all - there are 103 new 'mons to collect, with the Scarlet and Violet starters and Lechonk already emerging as fan favourites.
While there controversially may be a few Pokémon missing once again, there are still a good 400 critters to get catching - so here's the full Paldea Pokédex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Full Paldea Pokédex - all Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet listed
Bear in mind that as ever in Pokémon games, a few critters will be exclusive to each version including the rideable legendaries - so make sure to check the Pokémon Scarlet vs Violet differences if you have your heart set on a particular 'mon.
However, with a bit of trading, here is the full list of obtainable Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidopos
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wooper (Paldean Form)
- Clodsire
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Oricorio
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Squawkabilly
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Crawbrawler
- Crabominable
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Basculin
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Meowth
- Persian
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Torkoal
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Dunsparce
- Dudunsparce
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Grimer
- Muk
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Dedenne
- Pachirisu
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Stantler
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Magnemite
- Magnetite
- Magnezone
- Ditto
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Tauros
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Mimikyu
- Klefki
- Indeedee
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Tropius
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Hippopotas
- Hoppopowdon
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Sableye
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Dusknoir
- Hawlucha
- Falinks
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Rotom
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Komala
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Pincurchin
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Qwilfish
- Luvdisc
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Bruxish
- Alomomola
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tynamo
- Elektrik
- Elektross
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Flamigo
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Delibird
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cryogonal
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Artibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Ghouldengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
