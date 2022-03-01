It has been a busy time for fans of the long-running and ever popular Pokémon franchise. We have just had Pokemon Legends: Arceus which served as a Pokémon prequel, and it was not too long ago that we had the remake of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date? Now that these next mainline games have been revealed for Nintendo and Game Freak's critter catching franchise, that's the question on everyone's lips.

But the fun does not stop there and we have another brand new Pokémon adventure coming later this year – and this looks like another one fans should get super excited about.

But what should we expect from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and when do we get to play it? Here is all we know so far about the next big Pokemon adventure!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take place in late 2022, Nintendo has promised, but the developers haven't given us a more precise estimate as of yet.

If we had to make a prediction, we'd speculate that November 2022 has a nice ring to it, but we'll be sure to let you know when official sources announce their intentions.

Can I pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Not yet! With no release date confirmed, the pre-orders for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not yet active, but it is unlikely to be long before they are. We'll add the all-important links right here as soon as we have them.

Which platforms and consoles can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In news that should come as a surprise to nobody, you will need to be the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch if you want to play this – that's because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles, much like every other AAA Pokémon release since that console was launched.

We'd expect the game's luscious landscapes to look particularly good on the incoming Nintendo Switch OLED, but it'll also work on older Switch models as well as the Switch Lite.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay

As is standard in Pokémon games, a new gimmick is set to be launched for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and this is one that Game Freak has been working towards for years.

We're talking about the fact that Scarlet and Violet will be fully open world, which is an exciting first for the franchise. Areas are not cut off from each other and you can traverse the landscape from one part of the map to another – with fun things to see and do while you are on your way.

"With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world," is what has officially been said on this front and it is a welcome change.

Fans around the web, inspired by the game's trailer, have latched onto the idea that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could take place in a region that's inspired by Spain and/or Portugal, but that hasn't been confirmed officially as of right now.

As for battles, it seems that they are being kept in line with how they were in Pokémon Legends Arceus, which should be welcome news to those that have played it.

Much more will be revealed about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the coming months and we will keep updating all the latest developments as soon as we hear them.

Which Pokémon will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex?

We do not know them all yet, but we do know a fair few Pokémon that will be part of the Scarlet and Violet fun – including three brand new ones! Here is the list so far and we will update it when more are confirmed.

Pikachu

Meowth

Psyduck

Lucario

Swablu

Hoppip

Petilil

Combee

Drifloon

Stonjourner

Pelipper

Clauncher

Blissey

Seviper

Larvitar

Magnemite

Starly

And these are alongside three new additions that will serve as the Scarlet and Violet starter Pokémon:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter Pokémon

Which partner Pokémon will you pick in Scarlet and Violet? Between the Grass-type Sprigatito, the Fire-type Fuecoco and the Water-type Quaxly, choosing your starter Pokémon will not be easy this time around! We've got a soft spot for Fuecoco right now, but we might reserve judgement until we see what their final evolutions end up looking like.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

Yep, there is indeed a trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We just have the first announcement trailer so far, but here it is and if you are a fan of the 'mon, you'll likely get very excited by how great the game looks.

