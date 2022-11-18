However, it won't be long before we start itching to find out what the next step is. As they get stronger the more we battle, we start to wonder when they'll evolve, and what they'll evolve into. Not that you're impatient or anything, just curious!

Arguably, the most exciting moment of any game in Game Freak's long running series is picking your starter Pokémon. Our first companion is, of course, our main companion - our best friend - for the rest of the game (at least they should be).

Well, keep reading if you want to know what the three starter Pokémon in the new Scarlet and Violet games evolve into. It goes without saying, but just in case - spoiler alert.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions revealed

If you just want to see what the starter evolutions look like, the video below is exactly what you're looking for!

As you can see, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions have now been officially revealed, and they're a good-looking bunch it seems. To learn more about when exactly each of them evolved into their second and third forms, keep reading.

Sprigatito evolutions explained

Sprigatito is an adorable grass starter Pokémon (we imagine it will be very popular with a lot of gamers). Pick it to be strong against water, rock, and ground types - careful around fire though. We're sure you're wondering what this feline Bulbasaur evolves into?

At level 16, it becomes Floragato.

And at level 35, the final stage is Meowscarada.

Fuecoco evolutions explained

Fuecoco is this generation's fire starter. Pick it to be strong against bug, grass, ice, and steel (but be careful going up against water types!). An adorable little lizard who seems to have an innocent look of on its face. This innocence won't last forever, though.

At level 16, it will evolve to Crocalor.

And at level 35, the final stage is Skeledirge.

Quaxly evolutions explained

And finally, it's this generation's water Pokémon - Quaxly. Super effective against fire, rock, and ground, but be careful around grass dragon types. This little chick has a lot up its sleeve, and even more so when it evolves...

At level 16, it will evolve into Quaxwell.

And at level 35, the final stage is Quaquaval.

