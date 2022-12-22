However, to Shiny hunters, this only means one thing – more elusive Shiny Pokemon to catch.

To most, a new Pokémon generation means a new region, a new Professor or two, and a new Pokémon to obtain in order to catch 'em all.

First introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver – fittingly on the Game Boy Colour – Shiny Pokémon have a different colour scheme to the rest of their species.

They are incredibly rare, however, with Shiny odds being at a rate of 1/4096 - but new items and mechanics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can improve those chances substantially.

Especially with being able to spot Shinies in the overworld, it might be easier than ever to snag the best Shiny Pokémon – here are all the new forms available in Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

While the ultimate tool to catching a Shiny Pokémon is just to get lucky, it is a lot easier to catch Shinies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than in previous games. However, it will still take a bit of dedication and grinding - but here's how you can lower those painful 1/4096 Shiny odds:

Pokémon Outbreaks

One of your best shots at getting a Shiny is during Pokémon Outbreaks. You'll see this on your map, where an icon of a Pokémon means that area is being swarmed by that particular Pokémon (or you might see a question mark, which represents an outbreak of a Pokémon you haven't seen before). If you're not happy with the Pokémon in question, you can be really crafty and change the date on your Nintendo Switch to get a different Pokémon outbreak...

While you might get lucky and spot a Shiny just from the outbreak, your chances will be better if you battle and defeat at least 30 of the outbreak Pokémon - and go as low as 1/1000 if you defeat 60! This, of course, is quite the task, so put your Pokémon in Let's Go mode and keep track, making sure to save the game after the important number 60.

At this point, it's back to good old-fashioned Shiny hunting - the Shiny boost only lasts for 30 minutes. If you can't find any odd-coloured 'mons then set up a picnic to reset the wild Pokémon, and you might want to sneakily turn off autosave so you can try again if you're unsuccessful (make sure you've saved after defeating the 60 Pokémon though!).

Shiny Sandwich Pokémon

The sandwich is a brand new mechanic for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that has an impressive number of uses, including improving your Shiny odds. The sandwiches helpfully have Shiny at the start of their name, and each type helpfully has a corresponding Shiny sandwich to help your chances of finding a Shiny of that type.

More like this

The Shiny sandwich recipes are as follows:

Bug: One Cherry Tomato, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Cherry Tomato, Two Salty Herba Mystica Dark: One Smoked Fillet, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica

One Smoked Fillet, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica Dragon: One Avocado, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Avocado, Two Salty Herba Mystica Electric: One Yellow Bell Pepper, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica

One Yellow Bell Pepper, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica Fairy: One Tomato, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Tomato, Two Salty Herba Mystica Fire: One Basil, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica

One Basil, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica Flying: Prosciutto, Two Salty Herba Mystica

Prosciutto, Two Salty Herba Mystica Ghost: One Red Onion, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Red Onion, Two Salty Herba Mystica Grass: One Lettuce, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sour Herba Mystica

One Lettuce, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sour Herba Mystica Ground: Ham, One Salty Herba Mystica

Ham, One Salty Herba Mystica Ice: One Klawf Stick, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Klawf Stick, Two Salty Herba Mystica Normal: Chorizo, Two Salty Herba Mystica

Chorizo, Two Salty Herba Mystica Poison: Noodles, Two Salty Herba Mystica

Noodles, Two Salty Herba Mystica Psychic: One Onion, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Onion, Two Salty Herba Mystica Rock: One Jalapeño, Two Salty Herba Mystica

One Jalapeño, Two Salty Herba Mystica Steel: One Hamburger, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica

One Hamburger, One Salty Herba Mystica, One Sweet Herba Mystica Water: One Cucumber, Two Salty Herba Mystica

These sandwiches will boost your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon of that type by a whopping 300%! The hard part, however, will be getting your hands on Herba Mystica - the elusive plants can only be obtained by completing five-star or above Tera Raids.

Shiny Charm Item

First introduced in Black 2 and White 2, the Shiny Charm returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and increases your chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon to 1/1365.3. Jacq will bestow you with the Shiny Charm after you've caught all 400 Pokémon in the Paldean Pokédex - you can speak with him in the school's biology lab.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All new Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Now you know the best methods to catch Shinies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your best bet is to combine the three techniques together for the best possible odds of catching a Shiny Pokémon.

Below is a list of all the new Shiny Pokémon introduced in Scarlet and Violet for you dedicated Shiny hunters - though bear in mind a few of the new 'mons can't be found in the wild, so you'll have to use either breeding or evolution to get your hands on certain alternate coloured critters.

It's also worth pointing out that certain Pokémon are Shiny locked, meaning they are coded to never appear Shiny despite being found in the wild. It's mostly legendary and event Pokémon too, so don't waste your time restarting to try and get a Shiny version of the Ruinous Quartet.

Sprigatito (Breeding Only)

(Breeding Only) Floragato (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Meowscarada (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Fuecoco (Breeding Only)

(Breeding Only) Crocalor (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Skeledirge (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Quaxly (Breeding Only)

(Breeding Only) Quaxwell (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Quaquaval (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Lechonk (Wild)

(Wild) Oinkologne (Wild)

(Wild) Tarountula (Wild)

(Wild) Spidops (Wild)

(Wild) Nymble (Wild)

(Wild) Lokix (Wild)

(Wild) Pawmi (Wild)

(Wild) Pawmo (Wild)

(Wild) Pawmot (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Paldean Wooper (Wild)

(Wild) Clodsire (Wild)

(Wild) Tandemaus (Wild)

(Wild) Maushold (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Fidough (Wild)

(Wild) Dachsbun (Wild)

(Wild) Smoliv (Wild)

(Wild) Dolliv (Wild)

(Wild) Arboliva (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Squawkabilly (Wild)

(Wild) Nacli (Wild)

(Wild) Naclstack (Wild)

(Wild) Garganacl (Wild)

(Wild) Annihilape (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Charcadet (Wild)

(Wild) Armarouge (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Ceruledge (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Tadbulb (Wild)

(Wild) Bellibolt (Wild)

(Wild) Wattrel (Wild)

(Wild) Kilowattrel (Wild)

(Wild) Dudunsparce (Wild)

(Wild) Farigiraf (Wild)

(Wild) Maschiff (Wild)

(Wild) Mabosstiff (Wild)

(Wild) Shroodle (Wild)

(Wild) Grafaiai (Wild)

(Wild) Bramblin (Wild)

(Wild) Brambleghast (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Toedscool (Wild)

(Wild) Toedscruel (Wild)

(Wild) Capsakid (Wild)

(Wild) Scovillain (Wild)

(Wild) Rellor (Wild)

(Wild) Rabsca (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Flittle (Wild)

(Wild) Espathra (Wild)

(Wild) Tinkatink (Wild)

(Wild) Tinkatuff (Wild)

(Wild) Tinkaton (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Klawf (Wild)

(Wild) Wiglett (Wild)

(Wild) Wugtrio (Wild)

(Wild) Bombirdier (Wild)

(Wild) Finizen (Wild)

(Wild) Palafin (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Varoom (Wild)

(Wild) Revavroom (Wild)

(Wild) Cyclizar (Wild)

(Wild) Orthworm (Wild)

(Wild) Glimmet (Wild)

(Wild) Glimmora (Wild)

(Wild) Greavard (Wild)

(Wild) Houndstone (Wild)

(Wild) Flamigo (Wild)

(Wild) Cetoddle (Wild)

(Wild) Cetitan (Wild)

(Wild) Kingambit (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Dondozo (Wild)

(Wild) Tatsugiri (Wild)

(Wild) Paldean Tauros (Wild)

(Wild) Great Tusk (Wild)

(Wild) Scream Tail (Wild)

(Wild) Brute Bonnet (Wild)

(Wild) Flutter Mane (Wild)

(Wild) Slither Wing (Wild)

(Wild) Sandy Shocks (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Treads (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Bundle (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Hands (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Jugulis (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Moth (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Thorns (Wild)

(Wild) Frigibax (Wild)

(Wild) Arctibax (Wild)

(Wild) Baxcalibur (Evolution Only)

(Evolution Only) Gholdengo (Evolution Only

(Evolution Only Roaring Moon (Wild)

(Wild) Iron Valiant (Wild)

Read more on Pokémon:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.