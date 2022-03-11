Best Pokémon merchandise and gifts to buy

By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

We have scoured the web and found what we think are 11 stellar choices if you want to buy something for yourself, or someone else, Pokémon-related.

With Pokémon Go still doing its thing too, there's a lot on offer for fans and the amount of merchandise and gifts that you can buy continues to grow.

Multiple games have been released from the Pokémon universe of late, with Legends Arceus being the most recent. And more is to come in 2022 with another brand new title on the way called Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet .

The Pokémon franchise may be getting on a bit now, but that doesn't mean that it's slowing down - far from it, in fact.

Sure it says that this is for kids, but we are strongly considering whether it would be big enough for us to use to take everything we need into work.

If you have children who are Pokémon fans, then it's extremely likely they'll enjoy rocking up to school with this on their back.

Buy the Pokemon backpack at Amazon

Pokemon TGC: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box

Best for: Scratching that shiny itch

Shiny Pokémon are an elusive breed and you could spend an endless amount of time trying to track one down - we still aren't over finally catching a shiny Machamp in Pokémon Go.

If you and someone else are into the shiny side of the world, this trainer box should be a great addition as it features many gorgeous Pokémon cards - but all of them are of the shiny variant!

Buy the Pokemon TGC: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box from GAME

Pokémon heat changing mug

Best for: Sipping tea while looking like a true Pokémon fan.

It doesn't matter how old we get, the novelty of a heat-changing mug is never lost on us - we have more in our collection than we would care to admit.

So imagine our excitement at seeing one that is not only Pokémon-related, but one that features the legend that is Pikachu no less!

Buy the Pokémon heat changing mug from GAME

Xhwykzz Trading Pokémon Cards Binder Carrying Case

Best for: Keeping all your Pokémon cards safe in one place.

Collecting Pokémon cards has been a thing for many a year now, which means the amount of them out there is countless.

So keeping all the ones in your collection safely stored away is a must - and you'll find no better place to put them than this Trading Pokémon Cards Binder Carrying Case.

Buy the Trading Pokémon Cards Binder Carrying Case from Amazon

Snorlax snooze T-shirt

Best for: Those who love Pokémon and naps in equal measure.

Snorlax remains one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise so you could do far worse than picking this one to wear with pride.

Not only is it perfect for fans of this critter, but it is a great gift to buy someone who loves sleep as much as catching Pokémon.

Buy the Snorlax snooze T-shirt from GAME

Pokémon Monopoly

Best for: Those who are able to play Monopoly without losing their cool.

This version of Monopoly, that takes place in the Kanto region of Pokémon, is a great set and a brilliant purchase for anyone who likes to collect things from the world of the 'mon - or a collector of the many Monopoly sets that now exist.

Word of warning, Monopoly is a game with the power to destroy friendships and family relationships, so play it with caution and a clear head - we're speaking from personal experience here.

Buy Pokemon Monopoly from Amazon

Pokémon Charizard Plush

Best for: Those who love their plush collection.

We can't have a list of merchandise for something and not include a plush where we can - we love them and will fight anyone who says they aren't things all ages can own.

Here we have a fancy Charizard plush that will look right at home on any shelf - no matter how old the person is who owns it.

Buy Pokémon Charizard Plush from Amazon

Pokémon Carry Case Playset

Best for: Those who never want to leave their Pokémon at home.

Take Pokémon on the road with you with this Pokémon Carry Case Playset.

The playset is scaled for any 2-inch Pokémon figure and when your adventures are complete it all folds up easily into Ash’s iconic Kanto Region backpack - so it looks as cool as it is to actually play with!

Buy the Pokémon Carry Case Playset from Amazon

Pokémon Surprise Attack Game

Best for: Those who think they are the ultimate Pokémon trainer.

Think that you are the best Pokémon trainer out there? Well, put that to the test with the Pokémon Surprise Attack Game.

The game is a simple one to play as you just choose the Pokémon you want to battle with, choose an attack disk, load both into the Surprise Attack Poké Ball, and slam down on the button to spin the Poké Ball and reveal your Pokémon and its attack!

Buy the Pokémon Surprise Attack Game from Amazon

Ravensburger Pokemon - 100 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Best for: Young children who want to start out in the jigsaw puzzle world.

Sometimes it's great to turn the telly off and gather around as a family to complete a puzzle. Well, here is a great one for introducing the little ones to jigsaws, as it designed for them to pick up the process.

Pieces are extra large, much easier to see, and there are only 100 pieces here, which helps to keep it on the simple side.

Buy Ravensburger Pokémon - 100 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Amazon

The Pokémon Poké Ball Mug

Best for: Anyone who loves Pokémon - and tea.

The Poké Ball is one of the most recognisable things from the franchise - so this mug is a must for anyone who loves Pokémon and appreciates a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee.

The curved design of the mug ensures that this piece of Pokémon merch will be instantly spotted and appreciated by any fellow fans that pop round for a brew. Good times!

Buy The Pokemon Poké Ball Mug from Amazon

