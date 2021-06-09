Pokemon Go Unova Stone: How to get it and which Pokemon need it to evolve

Remember when evolving a Pokemon in Pokemon Go was simply a case of collecting enough candy and pressing a button? Well, in a lot of cases, those days are long behind us now and there are all sorts of things you need to do to evolve.

Some require you to walk a certain distance, some make you play a series of challenges, and others require a stone – and there are multiple stones out there that work on different Pokemon in the game. It really has got a lot more complex!

The stone we are looking at here is the Unova stone and you will want to get your hands on a few if you plan on filling up that Pokedex. Here is what you need to know about how to get one and what Pokemon they can be used on.

How to get an Unova stone in Pokemon Go

Get on those research tasks and make sure you complete one a day as you will have a chance to get an Unova stone once every seven days if you do.

They tend to drop the most commonly from these research tasks, specifically when you collect the rewards for completing seven days worth but, and this is frustrating, it is no guarantee. You could also end up with a Sinnoh stone (also worth having) but the best advice is to just keep doing these and hope that you get lucky.

The word is that you will also be able to get one from PVP battles at some point but right now that hasn’t been added so we just have the research tasks at the moment.

What Pokemon can be evolved with an Unova stone?

So if you have got an Unova stone, the question now is… what Pokemon can you use it on? Well, the list is not massive so far, which means you do not need an endless supply of the stone and here is what they all are – along with how much candy you will need to get that evolution.

Pansage : Evolves into Simisage with 100 candy

: Evolves into Simisage with 100 candy Panpour : Evolves into Simipour with 100 candy

: Evolves into Simipour with 100 candy Pansear : Evolves into Simisear with 100 candy

: Evolves into Simisear with 100 candy Lampent : Evolves into Chandelure with 100 candy

: Evolves into Chandelure with 100 candy Minccino : Evolves into Cinccino with 100 candy

: Evolves into Cinccino with 100 candy Eelektrik : Evolves into Eelektross with 100 candy

: Evolves into Eelektross with 100 candy Munna: Evolves into Musharna with 50 candy

There is every chance that the Unova stone will be used on more Pokemon going forward, as and when more are released, so if you have enough item storage space, it is definitely worth keeping hold of them as and when you get them – much like all the other stones that you can get in the game.

