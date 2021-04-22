Pokémon Go Shinies guide: Full list of Shiny Pokemon by every generation

Shiny Pokémon have been the subject of speculation, theories and reported sightings for 25 years now – and the elusive creatures have made it to viral mobile spin-off Pokémon Go.

Shiny pokemon, for the uninformed, are rare variants of Pokémon with a different colour scheme. It may not seem like much to boast about, but the chance of finding one is roughly 1 in 450, making them quite the collector’s item.

Shiny Pokémon were first introduced to the mobile game during the Water Festival Event event in March 2017. Initially, only the iconic shiny Gyarados and Magikarp were available, but new shinies have been unlocked through Community Days and other events, and now there are hundreds.

See the full lists below – and console fans can also find out all about New Pokemon Snap as well as how to play every Pokemon game in order.

How to get shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Shiny Pokémon can be found the same way as regular Pokémon, either in the wild or through Raid Boss encounters, Special Research Breakthroughs or Research Task rewards. They’re just incredibly rare. You can tell if it’s a wild Pokémon as the colour scheme will be different – or you’ll see a starry icon above their CP, like this:

However, the odds of finding a shiny pokemon rise to 1 in 25 on Community Days, which happen once a month, flooding the area with specific Pokémon. You won’t be able to tell if a Pokémon is shiny from the map overview though – you’ll have to click on them and start the encounter to find out.

Some shiny Pokémon – namely Smeargle, Ditto, Unown and Meltan – are only available through special events, and only unevolved Pokémon can be found in their shiny variant. Certain Pokémon also have Alolan forms, which give them a different colour scheme. These are not considered shiny, but a regional variant. See Niantic for more information on Shiny Pokémon and upcoming events.

Every Gen 1 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The original and most iconic Pokémon, all of Generation 1 are now available in the mobile AR game. For those who need a refresher on the first 151, here’s the full list:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran (Female)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran (Male)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetails

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Ditto (Only through Special Research)

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew (Only through Special Research)

Every Gen 2 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Hailing from the Johto region featured in Pokémon Gold and Silver, here are all the Generation 2 Pokémon available:

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown (limited to specific events)

Wobbuffet

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Steelix

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Shuckle

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Porygon2

Stantler

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi (Only through Special Research)

Every Gen 3 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

From their natural habitat of the Hoenn region, here are all the third generation shinies available in Pokémon Go:

Treeko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform (Normal forme only)

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Deoxys (Normal forme only)

Every Gen 4 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally from the Sinnoh region, which will be soon be seen in the upcoming remake Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, here are all the fourth generation shinies available in Pokémon Go:

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Kricketot

Kricktune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

Every Gen 5 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Discovered in the New York City-themed Unova Region, the fifth generation of Pokémon had some truly wacky designs. Here are all the shinies available:

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Dwebble

Crustle

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Minccino

Cinccino

Alomomola

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Cubchoo

Beartic

Rufflet

Braviary

Heatmor

Durrant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Cobalion

Terrakion

Verizion

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme only)

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme only)

Landorus (Incarnate Forme only)

Genesect

Every Gen 6 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Generation 6 has only just been introduced to Pokémon Go, so none of these shinies have been unlocked, unfortunately. At least not yet…

Every Gen 7 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

While most of Generation 7 has not yet been introduced to Pokémon Go, the mythical Meltan and its evolution Melmatal were the first Pokémon to be introduced exclusively in Pokémon Go. The seventh generation also introduced regional Alolan variants of earlier Pokémon, which also have shiny forms:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Meltan

Melmetal

Every Gen 8 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

It’ll be a while before we see eighth generation Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Some Galarian variants of earlier Pokémon are available in the mobile game, though some were only available through special events:

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Yamask (2020 Halloween event)

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Sirfetch’d

Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime (Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… quest in December 2020)

