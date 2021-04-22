Pokémon Go Shinies guide: Full list of Shiny Pokemon by every generation
Time to start shiny-hunting again - this time on mobile.
Published:
Shiny Pokémon have been the subject of speculation, theories and reported sightings for 25 years now – and the elusive creatures have made it to viral mobile spin-off Pokémon Go.
Shiny pokemon, for the uninformed, are rare variants of Pokémon with a different colour scheme. It may not seem like much to boast about, but the chance of finding one is roughly 1 in 450, making them quite the collector’s item.
Shiny Pokémon were first introduced to the mobile game during the Water Festival Event event in March 2017. Initially, only the iconic shiny Gyarados and Magikarp were available, but new shinies have been unlocked through Community Days and other events, and now there are hundreds.
See the full lists below – and console fans can also find out all about New Pokemon Snap as well as how to play every Pokemon game in order.
- How to get shiny Pokemon in Pokémon Go
- Gen 1 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 2 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 3 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 4 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 5 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 6 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 7 Shiny Pokémon
- Gen 8 Shiny Pokémon
How to get shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Shiny Pokémon can be found the same way as regular Pokémon, either in the wild or through Raid Boss encounters, Special Research Breakthroughs or Research Task rewards. They’re just incredibly rare. You can tell if it’s a wild Pokémon as the colour scheme will be different – or you’ll see a starry icon above their CP, like this:
However, the odds of finding a shiny pokemon rise to 1 in 25 on Community Days, which happen once a month, flooding the area with specific Pokémon. You won’t be able to tell if a Pokémon is shiny from the map overview though – you’ll have to click on them and start the encounter to find out.
Some shiny Pokémon – namely Smeargle, Ditto, Unown and Meltan – are only available through special events, and only unevolved Pokémon can be found in their shiny variant. Certain Pokémon also have Alolan forms, which give them a different colour scheme. These are not considered shiny, but a regional variant. See Niantic for more information on Shiny Pokémon and upcoming events.
Every Gen 1 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
The original and most iconic Pokémon, all of Generation 1 are now available in the mobile AR game. For those who need a refresher on the first 151, here’s the full list:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran (Female)
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran (Male)
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Ditto (Only through Special Research)
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew (Only through Special Research)
Every Gen 2 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Hailing from the Johto region featured in Pokémon Gold and Silver, here are all the Generation 2 Pokémon available:
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Bellossom
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Unown (limited to specific events)
- Wobbuffet
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Shuckle
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Stantler
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi (Only through Special Research)
Every Gen 3 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
From their natural habitat of the Hoenn region, here are all the third generation shinies available in Pokémon Go:
- Treeko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform (Normal forme only)
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Deoxys (Normal forme only)
Every Gen 4 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally from the Sinnoh region, which will be soon be seen in the upcoming remake Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, here are all the fourth generation shinies available in Pokémon Go:
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Kricketot
- Kricktune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
Every Gen 5 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Discovered in the New York City-themed Unova Region, the fifth generation of Pokémon had some truly wacky designs. Here are all the shinies available:
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Alomomola
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Heatmor
- Durrant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Verizion
- Tornadus (Incarnate Forme only)
- Thundurus (Incarnate Forme only)
- Landorus (Incarnate Forme only)
- Genesect
Every Gen 6 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Generation 6 has only just been introduced to Pokémon Go, so none of these shinies have been unlocked, unfortunately. At least not yet…
Every Gen 7 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
While most of Generation 7 has not yet been introduced to Pokémon Go, the mythical Meltan and its evolution Melmatal were the first Pokémon to be introduced exclusively in Pokémon Go. The seventh generation also introduced regional Alolan variants of earlier Pokémon, which also have shiny forms:
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Every Gen 8 Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
It’ll be a while before we see eighth generation Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Some Galarian variants of earlier Pokémon are available in the mobile game, though some were only available through special events:
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Yamask (2020 Halloween event)
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Rapidash
- Galarian Sirfetch’d
- Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime (Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… quest in December 2020)
