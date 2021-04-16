Pokemon Go reveals Pokemon Snap event: Dates, times, how to take part

Pokémon fans – the day is nearly here that we will be able to get our hands on the New Pokémon Snap and while we stare at the calendar and wish time away, we have a Pokémon Go event coming that is all about the new game!

Fans being excited by the release is no surprise as it has (somehow) been 20 years since we got the last Pokémon Snap game, and people have been calling for a new one ever since it first came out – so this is very much an example of good things coming to those who wait.

To mark the occasion, Pokémon Go is getting in on the fun with a new event that is taking place especially to celebrate the launch of the new Nintendo Switch game – and here are all the details you need to know about it.

When does the Snap event in Pokémon Go start?

With New Pokémon Snap releasing on April 30th, Pokemon Go has decided to kick start the event the day before – so that is April 29th confirmed as the day the event begins, with the start time being 10:00 am – that’s local time, so it will be 10:00 am wherever you are!

The event will only run for four days, it concludes on May 2nd, so you are going to want to be quick if you plan on getting through it.

What is the Snap event in Pokémon Go?

It should come as no surprise that paintbrush Pokémon, Smeargle, is at the heart of all this as that is the critter that tends to show up when you are taking photos in the game.

This event will see shiny Smeargle appear for the first time, something that fans have been wanting to happen for some time now, but catching this new shiny version may not be as simple as you would hope – shinies never are!

There are only a limited number of photos that you will be able to take in the event and when it ends, so does the chance to get a shiny Smeargle – for now at least. Niantic has indicated that it will make a return in a future event, but there is no telling how far off that will be.

Aside from Smeargle, we will also be seeing Pokémon from the new Lental region appear in the game, a camera avatar item and a new camera sticker, a new research quest line (hopefully you are up to date on all the others), and new field research.

A busy four days coming up in Pokémon then – especially if you will playing New Pokémon snap too!

