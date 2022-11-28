Live coverage of this event has now concluded

Move over Black Friday, there’s a new sale in town, and it’s called Cyber Monday.

Gone are the days that Black Friday was the biggest sales event of the year, with Cyber Monday emerging in the last couple of years, this new day full of discounts and deals has taken the top spot.

We’ve already seen some brilliant early Cyber Monday deals from the likes of eBay, O2, Boots, and LEGO. As well as some super savings on items like Dyson hair dryers and stylers, mattresses, dehumidifiers, and much more.

If you’re a sales day veteran, you’ll know that Cyber Monday deals typically differ to Black Friday ones. Whereas we saw Black Friday deals on big-ticket items like home appliances, smart TVs, and smartphones, Cyber Monday is geared towards retailers offering discounts on hair and beauty items, electricals, and gifts. That doesn’t mean you won’t find some fantastic price slashes, though.

If you’ve visited one of our live blogs before, welcome back, if you haven’t, here’s the drill: we’ll continuously update this page with deals we know you’ll love. So expect some huge offers coming your way.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is today (Monday 28th November).

The day was originally coined in 2005 to promote online shopping, back when a lot of us would venture out to buy things rather than shopping at home (we know which one we'd rather do, especially in the November weather!). It also gives smaller retailers the chance to compete with bigger ones, particularly as Cyber Monday is more focused on gifts, such as beauty, clothing, and electricals.

Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving in America, with the UK sales following suit.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Overall, and we don’t know whether this is controversial, it’s said that Cyber Monday deals are in fact better than Black Friday deals; you get more bang for your buck.

But, it does depend on what you're after. The two days differ in the types of deals they offer.

If you followed our Black Friday live blog, you would've noticed that there were a lot of deals on larger appliances, as well as gaming, smart TVs, holidays, and flights.

For Cyber Monday, on the other hand, we've already seen deals for electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, make-up sets, and portable speakers. We have seen a number of UK retailers, such as Boots, AO, Very and John Lewis, refresh their sales this morning with new discounts on TVs, laptops, air fryers and gifting purchases such as LEGO.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Like we’ve seen with Black Friday, retailers don’t usually confine themselves to one day when offering great deals (which is fantastic news for us!). Amazon typically does a 'Cyber Week' starting tomorrow, so there will likely be plenty of opportunity to grab a bargain.

To see the sale end dates from popular UK retailers, be sure to check out our 'When does Black Friday end?' list. It's important to keep in mind, though, that a lot of Black Friday deals ended last night (Sunday 27th November), and a whole host of new deals went live this morning.

A list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales live now:

  • Amazon – this sale is huge with savings on everything from dehumidifiers and smart plugs to 8K TVs
  • Argos – big discounts across toys, TVs and gaming
  • Asos – get up to 80% off "almost everything"
  • Booking.com – save 30% on holidays and travel anytime before 31st December 2023
  • Boots – deals on big beauty brands such as Dyson, Cerave and Mac
  • Etsy – up to 60% off gifts, homeware and Christmas decorations from small businesses
  • Giffgaff – savings on new and refurbished phones, plus SIM-only deals with fixed prices until the end of 2023
  • IWOOT – find offers on gifts, LEGO and toys at IWOOT
  • John Lewis – get up to 40% off homeware, discounted TVs, laptops and 20% off gift sets
  • LEGO – find savings on Christmas sets including advent calendars
  • Ninja – exclusive offers on limited edition appliances such air fryers and blenders
  • Very – savings on TVs, gifts and toys such as Barbie and LEGO
  • Zavvi – discounted official merchandise and LEGO from shows such as Stranger Things and The Mandalorian

  • That’s all for today, folks!

    Cyber Monday live blog curtain close
    Getty / -ALINA-

    We hope you enjoyed our Cyber Monday live blog and, more importantly, you bagged some brilliant savings, whether that’s for yourself or for your loved ones at Christmas.

    It’s business as usual from us now, bringing you the greatest new tech releases and the best UK experiences, so stay tuned. And we’ll be counting down the days until the Boxing Day sales!

  • Nail your Christmas shopping with LEGO discounts

    Save 30 per cent on the hugely popular Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar this Cyber Monday.

    There are 24 superhero gifts hidden behind each door in this LEGO advent calendar, and whoever you give it to will have plenty of fun building the models and rearranging them to recreate scenes from the films.

    Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar | £29.99 £20.99 (save £9 or 30%)

  • Get £10 off Nintendo Switch Sports

    Have you bagged a Nintendo Switch in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales? Or perhaps you already owned one of these fantastically popular consoles. Well, if you’re looking for some new games, Amazon has discounted Nintendo Switch Sports.

    Swing, kick and jump your way to becoming champion in an array of sports, such as badminton, tennis, football and bowling.

    Nintendo Switch Sports | £39.99 £29.99 (save £10 or 25%)

  • Save a whopping £1,200 on this 75-inch Samsung TV

    If you’re looking to bring the cinema to your home, there’s no better way than getting a large screen.

    The Samsung 2022 QLED smart TV is a lot more than just a screen, though, with Dolby Atmos sound and voice command via Google Assistant. This Cyber Monday, you can save a huge 43% on this TV from AO.

    Samsung 75-inch QLED smart TV | £2,799 £1,599 (save £1,200 or 43%) at AO

  • Turn your house into a smart home with this Google Nest Wi-Fi Router

    These days it’s hard to live without reliable home Wi-Fi, as one of our RadioTimes.com writers is finding out in their new home! With so many of us using our homes to work and study, as well as relaxing in front of the TV, you need a decent set-up.

    This router from Google has built-in Google Assistant and promises to get you reliable Wi-Fi no matter the size of your home.

    Google Nest Wi-Fi Router | £145 £88.79 (save £60.21 or 40%) at Amazon

  • Get £150 off this Shark vacuum cleaner

    Shark CZ250UKT Pet Bagless Cylinder Vacuum

    This compact vacuum cleaner is designed to adapt to any home. It has a self-cleaning brush roll and anti-hair wrap technology which, if you have pets, you’ll know is a life-saver. The bagless cylinder ensures the vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easier to manoeuvre throughout your home.

    Shark Pet Bagless Cylinder Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner | £299.99 £149.99 (save £150 or 50%) at John Lewis

  • It’s your last chance to bag a discount on this Meta Quest 2 bundle

    Official artwork for the Meta Quest 2.
    Meta

    This Meta Quest 2 bundle has proved so popular we're surprised it's still available, although we’re sure it won’t be for much longer with that £50 discount.

    Get the Meta Quest 2 (125GB) headset, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 for just £349. That's a saving of over £50.

    The 256GB model was also discounted at Amazon, but it has now sold out, so we wouldn't hang about if you're looking to buy the VR headset ahead of Christmas. However, if you know you want the bigger storage option, Currys still has it for £429.

    Buy the Meta Quest 2 bundle for £349 at Amazon

  • Get the Hive Thermostat Mini for just £34

    Hive thermostat mini
    Very

    Now more than ever, a lot of us are looking for ways to keep an eye on our home bills and energy spending, and this gadget from Hive can be really helpful for having additional control over your heating as we go into the coldest time of year.

    Hive says you can save up to £110 annually on your heating bill with the smart thermostat by making sure you’re not heating an empty home. It also has frost protection to make sure that your pipes don’t freeze.

    Hive Thermostat Mini | £59.99 £50.10 (save £9.89 or 15%) at Amazon

  • Save up to 62% on running accessories at Amazon

    Runners Black Friday deals

    Marathon training in winter can be tough, but with the right gear, your training sessions will feel just that bit easier.

    Today we’re seeing some big savings on top-rated running accessories at Amazon, including a huge 59% off HIGH5 Energy Gels, essential for keeping your body fuelled during long runs, as well as 62% off Trespass' reflective Men's Zig Active Jacket, perfect for keeping visible to traffic when running after dark.

    Looking for something to keep you entertained while you’re training? The Powerbeats Pro Wireless sweat-resistant earbuds are currently 37% off – that’s a huge £100 saving.

  • Get this exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steelbook

    GAME is currently offering an exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steelbook with every purchase of the game.

    The deal is £64.99, and is available with the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

    Buy the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Steelbook Exclusive at GAME

  • Don’t miss these skincare savings 

    When it comes to skincare and beauty, Cyber Monday is the place to be. While we only have a few hours left to shop the deals, there’s still some great discounts to take advantage of – including savings at LookFantastic, Space NK and Boots.

    LookFantastic is currently offering up to 50% off, with an extra 10% when you use the code EXTRA.

    Shop LookFantastic's Cyber Monday sale now

    Space NK has up to 25% off its premium make-up and skincare brands, including Aesop, Tatcha and Olaplex.

    Shop Space NK's Cyber Monday sale now

    Boots has delivered some of the best gifting deals across the weekend, and they've continued through to today. The UK site currently has over 1000 deals live with up to 20% off gift sets and perfume.

    Shop Boots' Cyber Monday sale now

  • Treat the gym-goers in your life with up to 35% off fitness gifts at Amazon

    Fitness gifts

    Struggling to find a unique gift for the fitness fanatic in your life? Well, our friends at The Recommended have a round-up of the best fitness gifts for exercise enthusiasts, and there’s currently up to 35% off some of their favourites at Amazon.

    Today you can get 35% off on the Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 – a great buy for those annoying friends who never make it to early gym classes – and save 35% on the Core Balance Foam Roller, ideal for massaging muscles post-workout.

    Looking for something techier? Today there’s a huge 21% off the Garmin HRM-Pro Premium Heart-rate Monitor - an ideal gift for friends who like to track their activities.

  • There is still 45% off The Simba Hybrid Mattress – but stock is running low

    Simba Mattress

    When Simba say they’ve created the perfect mattress using the data of 10 million sleepers and creating 70 prototypes, we have no choice but to try it out for ourselves.

    This game-changing mattress has five layers and innovative solutions to overheating in bed, so no more sweaty nights sleep in the summer!

    On Cyber Monday, this mattress can be yours for £631.95, saving you a huge 45%, but if you want this deal, you should act fast – the Simba website is warning of low stock levels.

    Simba Hybrid Mattress | £1,149 £631.95 (save £517 or 45%)

  • Save £560 on this 55-inch LG OLED smart TV

    Get this LG OLED smart TV for 37% off at Hughes. At 55 inches, this TV is a super adaptable size for any room in the home, and with OLED technology, this is a great deal.

    You can also get a soundbar for up to half price, plus a free set of wireless earbuds if you buy this TV in a bundle.

    LG OLED 55-inch smart TV | £1499 £939 (save £560 or 37%) at Hughes

  • Don't miss 50% off LEGO – ending midnight

    LEGO store logo
    Fan Jianlei/JIEMIAN NEWS/VCG via Getty Images

    This Cyber Monday, you can get LEGO sets for up to half price off, but you better act fast – the savings end at midnight.

    There are sets for every age and every ability, including Christmas sets like a Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar. Here are some of our top picks:

    Shop all LEGO Cyber Monday deals

  • Get more than 50% off the Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar at Selfridges 

    Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar

    Ahead of Christmas, there’s big savings to be made on advent calendars. Today Selfridges has one of the most exciting: a huge 55% saving on Barbie’s Dreamtopia advent calendar.

    Featuring a full-size Barbie doll with two skirts, a pair of wings, a mermaid tail, two pairs of shoes, three tiaras, three necklaces, a wand, a hairbrush, four hairclips, a table, five tea set pieces, four animal figures, and a pet bed – there’s not much more Barbie could want or need in this set, and all for just £12.

    Barbie Dreamtopia advent calendar | £27 £12 (save £15 or 55%) at Selfridges

  • Get a huge 57% off these JBL True Wireless earbuds at Robert Dyas 

    JBL 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds

    One of the retailers that’s had some of the best Black Friday discounts this year has been Robert Dyas, and Cyber Monday has proved no different. Today you can save a massive £40 off the JBL 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds, taking the price from £69.99 to just £29.99.

    JBL 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds | £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%)

  • Save 20% on the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

    LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

    Discover 24 mini-builds behind each door of the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar. There’s Santa, his reindeer, a Christmas tree, some presents, and lots more.

    Best of all, this Cyber Monday, you can save 20 per cent on the calendar at Argos, taking it to just £17.60 from £22.

    LEGO Friends Advent Calendar | £22 £17.60 (save £4.40 or 20%)

  • Get ready for summer 2023 with up to 37% off camping essentials at Amazon

    Camping deals

    Anyone who’s camping at this time of year is pretty hardcore, but with up to 37% off on camping equipment today at Amazon, it’s the perfect time to be shopping for next summer’s camping essentials, including these favourites from our friends at The Recommended.

    Never run out of battery again with 37% off the DJROLL Solar Power Bank, and save 25% on the iDOO king-size air bed, with a built-in pump for quick and easy inflation.

  • Get a £10 GAME gift card and England bucket hat when you buy the Xbox Series S

    The Cyber Monday sales are shaping up wonderfully for gamers, and GAME has just added a new deal into the mix.

    Buy the Xbox Series S and get a £10 GAME gift card and an England bucket hat for absolutely free, so when you’ve finished gaming and you’re ready to cheer England on in the World Cup, you’ll have the gear for it!

    Xbox Series S | £199.99 at GAME

  • Get makeup gifts and beauty stocking fillers for up to 50% at Amazon

    Make-up gifts

    There are some huge savings on beauty and make-up at Amazon this Cyber Monday, including some top picks from our friends at The Recommended that would make great gifts this Christmas.

    You can get half price off the Rimmel Magnif'eyes Nude Edition Eyeshadow Palette, named the best shimmer palette in The Recommended’s guide to the best eyeshadow palettes, 30% off the Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette, and 49% off Ecotools Bioblender By Makeup Sponge, named the best sustainable makeup sponge in The Recommended’s guide to the best make up sponges.

  • Get the Seagate Xbox 2TB Portable Gaming Hard Drive for its lowest-ever price at Argos

    This Cyber Monday, Argos has its lowest-ever price on the Seagate Xbox 2TB Portable Gaming Hard Drive.

    Including up to 2TB of storage, this hard drive is perfect for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and any generation of Xbox One. Its compact design and super light weight make it great for gaming on the move.

    Seagate Xbox 2TB Portable Gaming Hard Drive | £62.99

  • Banish bad mornings and bag up to 39% off with these sunlight lamps

    Lumie Sunrise Alarm

    Waking up when it’s dark can be tough going, but one thing that can make early winter morning easier is a Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) lamp.

    Today we’re seeing some big savings on top-rated SAD lamps at Amazon, including 36% off the Lumie Sunrise Alarm, with its 30-minute smooth sunrise function, waking you up gently with a light emulating the sunrise.

  • Get 15% off Sniper Elite 5

    It’s time to tackle new missions, explore different locations, and annihilate targets with Sniper Elite 5.

    The game currently has 15 per cent off at Fanatical when you use the code FANATICAL15 at the checkout.

    Sniper Elite 5 | £44.99 £39.24 (save £6.75 or 15%)

  • Save 20% off World Cup mugs at FOCO

    World Cup mugs

    What better way to show support for your team during this World Cup than drinking out of a mug with their flag on it? This Cyber Monday, you can save 20% on FOCO’s range of World Cup mugs, including Wales and England team mugs. Or, you could go a step further and sip your tea from a mug adorned with Phil Foden’s mug.

    Get 20% off FOCO’s World Cup mugs

  • Save almost £50 on a Clinique advent calendar

    Advent calendar season is just days away, but luckily, if you order this advent calendar in the next few hours, it’ll arrive tomorrow!

    This advent calendar is a skincare lover’s dream and it’s suitable for all skin types, too. Included in the calendar is a Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment, High Impact Lash Amplifying Serum, and Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum, just to name a few.

    24 Days of Clinique Favourites advent calendar | £150 £100.50 (save £49.50 or 33%)

  • Save big on heaters at Amazon

    Heater deals

    Now we’re firmly in the grips of winter weather, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the deals we’re seeing on energy-efficient heaters, including up to 38% off on models that our friends at The Recommended featured in their round-up of the best heaters, as recommended by experts.

    Today you can get a £25 saving on the Pro Breeze 2500W Oil Filled Radiator with three heat settings, an adjustable thermostat and a 24-hour timer, and £15 off the Pro Breeze 1800W Mini Ceramic Fan Heater – an efficient heater with a low operating cost.

    Looking to heat smaller spaces? This Dreo Atom One space heater is compact, lightweight and ideal for heating small to medium-sized rooms – and best of all, it’s currently 38% off.

  • Get up to 66% off on men’s skincare essentials at Amazon

    Men’s skincare essentials deals

    This Cyber Monday, there’s big savings to be had on men’s skincare essentials at Amazon, including products recommended by our friends at The Recommended.

    You can save 66% on L’Oreal Men Expert 3-in-1 Beard, Hair & Face Wash, which was chosen by The Recommended as the best face wash for people with beards, as well as 58% off L’Oreal Men Expert Beard Skin Oil, praised for softening longer facial hair without leaving any greasiness.

    Looking for an eco-friendly moisturiser? We’ve spotted a great deal on this Bulldog Original Moisturiser for Men, which is carbon neutral and cruelty-free – and currently 28% off.

  • Save 10% on Samsung’s innovative 50-inch The Frame TV at John Lewis

    Samsung The Frame (2022) QLED TV

    Now, on the surface, a 10% discount doesn’t seem like it’s worth shouting about, but when it’s 10% off Samsung’s The Frame, with it’s innovative glare-free QLED display, flush wall-mounting and near-invisible cabling system, it almost definitely is worth your attention.

    You can get this much sought-after telly from John Lewis for £989.10, that’s cheaper than the current discounted price at Currys and just about everywhere else we’ve seen this TV discounted this weekend.

    Samsung The Frame (2022) QLED TV | £1,099.00 £989.10 (save £109.90 or 10%)

    Advertisement

