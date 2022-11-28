Gone are the days that Black Friday was the biggest sales event of the year, with Cyber Monday emerging in the last couple of years, this new day full of discounts and deals has taken the top spot.

We’ve already seen some brilliant early Cyber Monday deals from the likes of eBay, O2, Boots, and LEGO. As well as some super savings on items like Dyson hair dryers and stylers, mattresses, dehumidifiers, and much more.

If you’re a sales day veteran, you’ll know that Cyber Monday deals typically differ to Black Friday ones. Whereas we saw Black Friday deals on big-ticket items like home appliances, smart TVs, and smartphones, Cyber Monday is geared towards retailers offering discounts on hair and beauty items, electricals, and gifts. That doesn’t mean you won’t find some fantastic price slashes, though.

If you’ve visited one of our live blogs before, welcome back, if you haven’t, here’s the drill: we’ll continuously update this page with deals we know you’ll love. So expect some huge offers coming your way.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is today (Monday 28th November).

The day was originally coined in 2005 to promote online shopping, back when a lot of us would venture out to buy things rather than shopping at home (we know which one we'd rather do, especially in the November weather!). It also gives smaller retailers the chance to compete with bigger ones, particularly as Cyber Monday is more focused on gifts, such as beauty, clothing, and electricals.

Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving in America, with the UK sales following suit.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

Overall, and we don’t know whether this is controversial, it’s said that Cyber Monday deals are in fact better than Black Friday deals; you get more bang for your buck.

But, it does depend on what you're after. The two days differ in the types of deals they offer.

If you followed our Black Friday live blog, you would've noticed that there were a lot of deals on larger appliances, as well as gaming, smart TVs, holidays, and flights.

For Cyber Monday, on the other hand, we've already seen deals for electric toothbrushes, hair dryers, make-up sets, and portable speakers. We have seen a number of UK retailers, such as Boots, AO, Very and John Lewis, refresh their sales this morning with new discounts on TVs, laptops, air fryers and gifting purchases such as LEGO.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Like we’ve seen with Black Friday, retailers don’t usually confine themselves to one day when offering great deals (which is fantastic news for us!). Amazon typically does a 'Cyber Week' starting tomorrow, so there will likely be plenty of opportunity to grab a bargain.

To see the sale end dates from popular UK retailers, be sure to check out our 'When does Black Friday end?' list. It's important to keep in mind, though, that a lot of Black Friday deals ended last night (Sunday 27th November), and a whole host of new deals went live this morning.

A list of UK retailers with Cyber Monday sales live now: