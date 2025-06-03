This new TV's purpose is to make Sky's entertainment experience accessible to even more households, and for households wanting Sky TV in more rooms. So whether you'd like to tune into the latest episode of MobLand starring Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan, or you and your family are settling in for a movie night with Mufasa: The Lion King, Sky Glass Air has you covered.

With Sky Glass Air launching in the UK later this month, we've rounded-up everything you need to know about the release date, price, new features, and what to do if you already have Sky Glass, just like we did for the Sky Glass Gen 2 release date.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

For more technology guides, check out the best UK digital notebook and our Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4 guide.

Sky

Sky Glass Air will be available to buy from Tuesday 10th June.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

How much is the new Sky Glass Air?

Sky Glass Air starts from just £6 per month, with the Sky Essential TV subscription starting from £15 per month for new customers.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

Where can I buy the new Sky Glass Air?

Just like Sky Glass Gen 2, the brand-new Sky Glass Air will be available to buy online and in-store at Sky, as well as online at Currys.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What is the Sky Glass Air design?

Sky

The new Sky Glass Air comes in three stylish colourways, Sea Green, Carbon Grey, and Cotton White, and in the same three sizes as the Sky Glass Air Gen 2, 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

We like the new Sky Glass Air for its thin, sleek frame, as well as its colour-matched remote and stand, which will complement any room in your home.

As we mentioned earlier, the Sky Glass Air doesn't require any dish or box, just Wi-Fi, which means the TV is easy to set up; simply lift the TV onto the stand included in the box. Sky Glass Air is also compatible with universal wall mounts, on top of Sky's own mounts.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

What are the Sky Glass Air features?

Sky

So, what can you expect from this new TV?

Sky Glass Air delivers a vibrant picture with thanks to its 4K HDR Quantum Dot screen, so whether you're watching the latest season of Gangs of London or cheering on your favourite team in a Premier League match, the colours will be brilliant. Plus, global dimming and contrast enhancement automatically adjusts the display for sharp, true-to-life visuals.

Then, combine the excellent image quality with the Dolby Audio speaker system, which brings rich sound to any living room.

Sky Glass Air runs on Sky OS, the smart software which powers Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Stream.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

Speaking of Sky Stream, take a look at the best Sky Stream offers.

What is the difference between Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Glass Air?

The main difference between Sky Glass Air and Sky Glass Gen 2 is the price; Sky Glass Gen 2 starts from £14 per month, whereas Sky Glass Air is significantly cheaper from £6 per month.

Speaking about the difference in price, Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW said: "With Sky Glass Air, we're bringing the Sky experience to more people through a beautifully designed TV with stunning picture quality from just £6 a month. It's all about giving people better for less: more choice, great tech, and the content they love, without compromising on quality. From the ultimate performance of Glass Gen 2 to the incredible value of Air, there’s now a Sky Glass to suit everyone, whether you’re new to Sky or already with us".

Other differences include colourways — Sky Glass Air comes in Sea Green, Carbon Grey, and Cotton White, whereas the Sky Glass Gen 2 has Volcanic Grey, Artic Silver and Atlantic Blue colourways — and the Sky Glass Gen 2 boasts an enhanced seven-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system built in whereas the Sky Glass Air has a Dolby Audio speaker system.

Both Sky TVs come in the same three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

What happens if I already have Sky Glass?

Nothing!

Like with Sky Glass Gen 2, your existing Sky Glass subscription will continue working as normal despite the announcement of the new Sky Glass Air.

If you'd like to switch to the more affordable Sky Glass Air, but you're already part-way through paying monthly for Sky Glass, you'll need to complete your payment before you can buy Sky Glass Air.

Take a look at Sky Glass at Sky

Ad

For more on Sky, take a look at the best Sky Sports offers for this month.