Legendary Pokémon: Full guide and how to catch them all
How to be a legendary trainer.
Since Pokémon Red and Blue first came out in 1996, there has been no greater glory as a Pokémon trainer than catching a Legendary Pokémon.
The very first Generation of Pokémon games featured just Legendary Pokémon and now, in 2022, there are a whopping 60 Legendaries across the gaming series.
Here we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Legendary Pokémon - including what they are, a full list of every Legendary Pokémon that exists, and the games in which you can catch them.
What are Legendary Pokémon?
Legendary Pokémon are the most rare and powerful Pokémon that you can catch in the main gaming series and are often the ‘cover’ Pokémon of the game you are playing.
Alongside Legendary Pokémon there are also Mythical Pokémon, which tend to be the very rarest species.
Both types are usually very hard to catch and are associated with legends of creation or destruction within the main story of its associated Pokémon game.
With 60 Legendaries now in the gaming series, it can be difficult to keep on top of which of these powerful Pokémon belong to which game as well as their associated stats.
Below is a complete list of every single Legendary Pokémon, including which games players can catch them in and their types.
Full list of Legendary Pokémon:
Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon:
ARTICUNO
Type: Ice/Flying
Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl
ZAPDOS
Type: Electric/Flying
Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl
MOLTRES
Type: Fire/Flying
Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl
MEWTWO
Type: Psychic
Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon:
LUGIA
Type: Psychic/Flying
Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield and Shining Pearl
HO-OH
Type: Fire/Flying
Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun, Sword and Brilliant Diamond
ENTEI
Type: Fire
Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond
SUICUNE
Type: Water
Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond
RAIKOU
Type: Electric
Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond
Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon:
REGIROCK
Type: Rock
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
REGICE
Type: Ice
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
REGISTEEL
Type: Steel
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
LATIAS
Type: Psychic/Dragon
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
LATIOS
Type: Psychic/Dragon:
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
GROUDON
Type: Ground
Games: Ruby, Emerald, SoulSilver, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
KYOGRE
Type: Water
Games: Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
RAYQUAZA
Type: Flying/Dragon
Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon:
DIALGA
Type: Steel/Dragon
Games: Diamond, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Legends: Arceus
PALKIA
Type: Water/Dragon
Games: Pearl, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
GIRATINA
Type: Ghost/Dragon
Games: Diamond, pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
UXIE
Type: Psychic
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
MESPRIT
Type: Psychic
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
AZELF
Type: Psychic
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
CRESSELIA
Type: Psychic
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl & Legends: Arceus
HEATRAN
Type: Steel/Fire
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
REGIGIGAS
Type: Normal
Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus
Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon:
COBALION
Type: Fighting/Steel
Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TERRAKION
Type: Fighting/Rock
Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
VIRIZION
Type: Fighting/Grass
Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TORNADUS
Type: Flying
Games: Black, White, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun, Sword and Legends: Arceus
LANDORUS
Type: Flying/Ground
Games: Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Legends: Arceus
RESHIRAM
Type: Dragon/Fire
Games: Black, White, White 2, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun and Sword
ZEKROM
Type: Dragon/Electric
Games: Black, White, Black 2, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon and Shield
KYUREM
Type: Dragon/Ice
Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun and Shield
Generation 6 Legendary Pokémon:
XERNEAS
Type: Fairy
Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon and Sword
YVELTAL
Type: Flying/Dark
Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon and Shield
ZYGARDE
Type: Dragon/Ground
Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
Generation 7 Legendary Pokémon:
TYPE: NULL
Type: Normal
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
SILVALLY
Type: Normal
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TAPU KOKO
Type: Fairy/Electric
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TAPU LELE
Type: Fairy/Psychic
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TAPU BULU
Type: Fairy/Grass
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
TAPU FINI
Type: Fairy/Water
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
COSMOG
Type: Psychic
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
COSMOEM
Type: Psychic
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
SOLGALEO
Type: Psychic/Steel
Games: Sun, Ultra Sun and Sword
LUNALA
Type: Psychic/Ghost
Games: Moon, Ultra Moon and Shield
NECROZMA
Type: Psychic
Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield
Generation 8 Legendary Pokémon:
ZACIAN
Type: Fairy
Games: Sword
ZAMAZENTA
Type: Fighting
Games: Shield
ETERNATUS
Type: Poison/Dragon
Games: Sword and Shield
KUBFU
Type: Fighting
Games: Sword and Shield
URSHIFU
Type: Fighting/Dark
Games: Sword and Shield
REGIELEKI
Type: Electric
Games: Sword and Shield
REGIDRAGO
Type: Dragon
Games: Sword and Shield
GLASTRIER
Type: Ice
Games: Sword and Shield
SPECTRIER
Type: Ghost
Games: Sword and Shield
CALYREX
Type: Psychic
Games: Sword and Shield
How to catch Legendary Pokémon
As Legendary Pokémon are the hardest within the Pokémon gaming series to catch, it pays to be prepared with knowledge on how to wear them down and catch them.
As with catching any ‘regular’ Pokémon, the likelihood of you successfully catching the creature comes down to factors such as how much of the Pokémon’s health is remaining, any status condition the Pokémon may be afflicted with, and the type of Poké Ball you’re using.
Once you engage a Legendary Pokémon in battle, be incredibly careful with which moves you use against it and try to reduce your opponent’s HP as much as possible before it faints.
To catch the Pokémon without risking it fainting, use moves against it that deal a predictable amount of damage - if the Legendary Pokémon is a Fire-type, it may be that a Water-type move could be risky by being too effective.
Another favourite of experienced trainers is to put the Legendary Pokémon to sleep using a status-inflicting move - the most reliable is Spore or Sleep Powder. Pokémon that are asleep are far easier to catch.
Finally, use the most powerful PokéBall you have - but be careful if you have a Master Ball as it will guarantee you a catch but is incredibly hard to come by again in gameplay.
