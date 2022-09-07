The very first Generation of Pokémon games featured just Legendary Pokémon and now, in 2022, there are a whopping 60 Legendaries across the gaming series.

Since Pokémon Red and Blue first came out in 1996, there has been no greater glory as a Pokémon trainer than catching a Legendary Pokémon.

Here we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Legendary Pokémon - including what they are, a full list of every Legendary Pokémon that exists, and the games in which you can catch them.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are Legendary Pokémon?

Legendary Pokémon are the most rare and powerful Pokémon that you can catch in the main gaming series and are often the ‘cover’ Pokémon of the game you are playing.

Alongside Legendary Pokémon there are also Mythical Pokémon, which tend to be the very rarest species.

Both types are usually very hard to catch and are associated with legends of creation or destruction within the main story of its associated Pokémon game.

With 60 Legendaries now in the gaming series, it can be difficult to keep on top of which of these powerful Pokémon belong to which game as well as their associated stats.

Below is a complete list of every single Legendary Pokémon, including which games players can catch them in and their types.

Full list of Legendary Pokémon:

Generation 1 Legendary Pokémon:

ARTICUNO

Type: Ice/Flying

Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl

ZAPDOS

Type: Electric/Flying

Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl

MOLTRES

Type: Fire/Flying

Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield and Shining Pearl

MEWTWO

Type: Psychic

Games: Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Let's Go Pikachu, Let's Go Eevee, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mewtwo

Generation 2 Legendary Pokémon:

LUGIA

Type: Psychic/Flying

Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, X, Y, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield and Shining Pearl

HO-OH

Type: Fire/Flying

Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun, Sword and Brilliant Diamond

ENTEI

Type: Fire

Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond

SUICUNE

Type: Water

Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond

RAIKOU

Type: Electric

Games: Gold, Silver, Crystal, FireRed, LeafGreen, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Shield and Brilliant Diamond

Generation 3 Legendary Pokémon:

REGIROCK

Type: Rock

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

REGICE

Type: Ice

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

REGISTEEL

Type: Steel

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

LATIAS

Type: Psychic/Dragon

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

LATIOS

Type: Psychic/Dragon:

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

GROUDON

Type: Ground

Games: Ruby, Emerald, SoulSilver, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

KYOGRE

Type: Water

Games: Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

RAYQUAZA

Type: Flying/Dragon

Games: Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Arceus

Generation 4 Legendary Pokémon:

DIALGA

Type: Steel/Dragon

Games: Diamond, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Brilliant Diamond and Legends: Arceus

PALKIA

Type: Water/Dragon

Games: Pearl, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Shield, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

GIRATINA

Type: Ghost/Dragon

Games: Diamond, pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

UXIE

Type: Psychic

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

MESPRIT

Type: Psychic

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

AZELF

Type: Psychic

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

CRESSELIA

Type: Psychic

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl & Legends: Arceus

HEATRAN

Type: Steel/Fire

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

REGIGIGAS

Type: Normal

Games: Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus

Generation 5 Legendary Pokémon:

COBALION

Type: Fighting/Steel

Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TERRAKION

Type: Fighting/Rock

Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

VIRIZION

Type: Fighting/Grass

Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TORNADUS

Type: Flying

Games: Black, White, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun, Sword and Legends: Arceus

LANDORUS

Type: Flying/Ground

Games: Black, White, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword, Shield and Legends: Arceus

RESHIRAM

Type: Dragon/Fire

Games: Black, White, White 2, Omega Ruby, Ultra Sun and Sword

ZEKROM

Type: Dragon/Electric

Games: Black, White, Black 2, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Moon and Shield

KYUREM

Type: Dragon/Ice

Games: Black, White, Black 2, White 2, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sun and Shield

Suicune

Generation 6 Legendary Pokémon:

XERNEAS

Type: Fairy

Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon and Sword

YVELTAL

Type: Flying/Dark

Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon and Shield

ZYGARDE

Type: Dragon/Ground

Games: X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

Generation 7 Legendary Pokémon:

TYPE: NULL

Type: Normal

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

SILVALLY

Type: Normal

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TAPU KOKO

Type: Fairy/Electric

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TAPU LELE

Type: Fairy/Psychic

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TAPU BULU

Type: Fairy/Grass

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

TAPU FINI

Type: Fairy/Water

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

COSMOG

Type: Psychic

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

COSMOEM

Type: Psychic

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

SOLGALEO

Type: Psychic/Steel

Games: Sun, Ultra Sun and Sword

LUNALA

Type: Psychic/Ghost

Games: Moon, Ultra Moon and Shield

NECROZMA

Type: Psychic

Games: Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon, Sword and Shield

Generation 8 Legendary Pokémon:

ZACIAN

Type: Fairy

Games: Sword

ZAMAZENTA

Type: Fighting

Games: Shield

ETERNATUS

Type: Poison/Dragon

Games: Sword and Shield

KUBFU

Type: Fighting

Games: Sword and Shield

URSHIFU

Type: Fighting/Dark

Games: Sword and Shield

REGIELEKI

Type: Electric

Games: Sword and Shield

REGIDRAGO

Type: Dragon

Games: Sword and Shield

GLASTRIER

Type: Ice

Games: Sword and Shield

SPECTRIER

Type: Ghost

Games: Sword and Shield

CALYREX

Type: Psychic

Games: Sword and Shield

Spectrier The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

How to catch Legendary Pokémon

As Legendary Pokémon are the hardest within the Pokémon gaming series to catch, it pays to be prepared with knowledge on how to wear them down and catch them.

As with catching any ‘regular’ Pokémon, the likelihood of you successfully catching the creature comes down to factors such as how much of the Pokémon’s health is remaining, any status condition the Pokémon may be afflicted with, and the type of Poké Ball you’re using.

Once you engage a Legendary Pokémon in battle, be incredibly careful with which moves you use against it and try to reduce your opponent’s HP as much as possible before it faints.

To catch the Pokémon without risking it fainting, use moves against it that deal a predictable amount of damage - if the Legendary Pokémon is a Fire-type, it may be that a Water-type move could be risky by being too effective.

More like this

Another favourite of experienced trainers is to put the Legendary Pokémon to sleep using a status-inflicting move - the most reliable is Spore or Sleep Powder. Pokémon that are asleep are far easier to catch.

Finally, use the most powerful PokéBall you have - but be careful if you have a Master Ball as it will guarantee you a catch but is incredibly hard to come by again in gameplay.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.