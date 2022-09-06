By using a Pokémon with moves that have an advantage over your opponent you can inflict far more damage than normal and by playing with a team of mixed type Pokémon you’re guaranteed a leg-up in battles.

Every Pokémon in every game across the franchise and its moves are assigned a ‘type’ - with each having several strengths and weaknesses in both attack and defence - and knowing the type chart can mean the difference between winning and losing a battle.

Almost every Gym Leader and member of the Elite Four is also designed to have a type-specific theme, so it pays to know which types of Pokémon you should be armed with before heading into battle.

However, with 18 different types of Pokémon out there, remembering every single one of them as well as their strengths and weaknesses can be incredibly hard to keep up with while playing.

Read on below for your full guide on everything you need to know about Pokémon types.

Why is the Pokémon type chart important?

Just as Pokémon are assigned a type, each of their moves also has an assigned type - for instance, Cyndaquil, one of the three starter Pokémon in Pokémon Gold, Silver, Crystal, HeartGold, SoulSilver and Arceus, is a Fire-type Pokemon but its move Rollout is a Rock-type move.

Moves that are effective against your opposing Pokémon's type will result in increased damage, while using a move that isn’t as effective against the same Pokémon will inflict decreased damage. The same goes for attacks made against your own Pokémon by an opponent, for instance, if you choose a Fire-type Pokémon to battle against a Water-type you’re likely to watch your Pokémon faint.

But how does this translate in practice? Well, it’s all down to maths.

A single-type advantage such as a Fire-type attack against a Grass-type Pokémon will give you double the normal damage.

However, a double-type advantage, such as Fire-type attack against a Grass AND Bug-type Pokémon will let you inflict an impressive four times the normal damage on your opponent.

If a Pokémon resists a certain type (such as a Fire-type attack on a Water-type Pokémon), you’ll inflict just half the normal damage and you’ll receive the dreaded message ‘it’s not very effective’ following your attack.

The same applies to a double-type disadvantage - if you use a Fire-type attack on a Water AND Rock-type Pokémon you’ll inflict a measly quarter of the normal damage.

Another type strategy you can take advantage of is STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) - as the name suggests, if you use a move from a Pokémon that matches its type (for example a Fire-type Pokémon using a Fire-type move) you can achieve 1.5 times the normal damage.

Add that to your double-type advantage method, i.e. a Fire-type Pokémon using a Fire-type move against Grass/Bug-type Pokémon, and you’ll bag a whopping six times the amount of normal damage.

Pokémon type chart

Bug

Strong against: Grass, Dark, Psychic

Weak against: Fire, Flying Rock

Dark

Strong against: Ghost, Psychic

Weak against: Bug, Fairy, Fighting

Dragon

Strong against: Dragon

Weak against: Dragon, Fairy, Ice

Electric

Strong against: Flying, Water

Weak against: Ground

Fairy

Strong against: Fighting, Dark, Dragon

Weak against: Poison, Steel

Fighting

Strong against: Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel

Weak against: Fairy, Flying, Psychic

Fire

Strong against: Bug, Grass, Ice, Steel

Weak against: Ground, Rock, Water

Flying

Strong against: Bug, Fighting, Grass

Weak against: Electric, Ice, Rock

Ghost

Strong against: Ghost, Psychic

Weak against: Dark, Ghost

Grass

Strong against: Ground, Rock, Water

Weak against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison

Ground

Strong against: Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel

Weak against: Grass, Ice, Water

Ice

Strong against: Dragon, Flying, Grass, Ground

Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Rock, Steel

Normal

Strong against: N/A

Weak against: Fighting

Poison

Strong against: Fairy, Grass

Weak against: Ground, Psychic

Psychic

Strong against: Fighting, Poison

Weak against: Bug, Dark, Ghost

Rock

Strong against: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice

Weak against: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

Steel

Strong against: Fairy, Ice, Rock

Weak against: Fighting, Fire, Ground

Water

Strong against: Fire, Ground, Rock

Weak against: Electric, Grass

Pokémon type anomalies

A crucial point to remember while using type strategies in battles is that not all Pokémon types are resistant to the types they’re super effective against.

Pokémon are also almost always resistant to their own type but there are two exceptions to the rule: Fairy-type and Normal-type Pokémon, among others, are not resistant to Fairy-type moves and Normal-type moves.

Most Pokémon will also have at least two weaknesses - apart from one particularly challenging Pokémon most trainers will have come across in the main gaming series: Snorlax. Notoriously hard to knock out, Snorlax has just a single weakness - it takes extra damage from Fighting-type moves.

