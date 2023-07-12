But before we get too excited and quit our jobs at the supermarket, let's take a deeper look at what makes a Pokémon card have value, and which ones are actually worth something.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to identify rare Pokémon cards that could be expensive

The world of art and antiques is mind boggling, because the worth of an item often seems random. It's like collectors have secret meetings and decide which items are coveted and which are worthless.

However, the one biggest factors with items like Pokémon cards has always been rarity. If there isn't a lot of something about anymore, people will pay a lot of money to have it. Human nature, we suppose. On top of this, of course, is the condition of the item.

If you're unsure if any of your cards are of value, you can use this nifty tool at CardMavin to check!

The 13 most expensive rare Pokémon cards revealed

And now for the big boys! It's unlikely you have any of these but if you do, you're sitting on a gold mine.

13 - Summer Battle Road Mew Victory Orb Trophy

Given to the top three players in Japanese Battle Road Summer events, in 2003 and 2004, this adorable Mew card is worth up to $60,000 if you find the right buyer (and it's in good nick).

12 - 2006 EX Dragon Frontiers gold star Charizard

Selling at up to $60,066, this funky Charizard card looks pretty cool as well as being super rare.

11 - 1999 Pokémon Japanese 64 Mario Stadium Best Photo Contest Chansey

Released to promote Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo 64, there are only fifteen of these in existence. If you're a lucky owner of one, it could go for $63,000.

10 - Umbreon Gold Star Holo

It's nice to see a newer Pokémon, from generation later than Blue and Red. This Umbreon card from 2005 will could get you $70,000.

9 - No. 1 Trainer Super Secret Battle

Not a Pokémon, but an official card. It was awarded to finalists at a Japanese competition, and it allowed them entry to the final (at a secret location). Pretty cool, and it's now worth $90,000.

8 - 1998 Trophy Pikachu Gold

Another one printed specially for winners of a tournament in Japan. It's worth $128,900.

7 - Lugia 1st Edition Neo Genesis

It's only fitting that a rare Pokémon is on such a rare card. The Lugia 1st Edition Neo Genesis sells at $144,300 in pristine condition.

6 - Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy

Another one printed only for a special Japanese event, there are only eleven of these in existence. It's worth $150,000.

5 - Ishihara GX Promo

This funny looking card features an illustration of Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of The Pokémon Company. There are seven in existence, and a signed copy is worth $247, 230.

4 - Trophy Pikachu No. 3 Trainer Bronze

This Pikachu card from 1997 is worth $300,000, and it's extremely rare - handed out to finalists at the very first Pokémon card tournament.

3 - Blastoise Wizards of the Coast Presentation Galaxy Star holo

We we chuffed with our first Blastoise card back in the day, but ours certainly won't be worth this much. Only two of this one are known to exist, and one sold for $360,000 back in 2001.

2 - Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Base Set

Another of the original three big boys, Charizard was a much coveted card on the playground. Especially if he was shiny. But it's unlikely any of our mates had this one. It sold for $420,000 last year.

1 - Pikachu-Holo Illustrator

Nice to see our familiar yellow friend taking the top spot! And by a large margin, too. The Pikachu-Holo Illustrator card was a prize at an art competition back in the 90s, and it's sold for over six million. Six. Million.

And that's the top thirteen cards. We doubt you have any of these, but it's always worth checking on the database we shared above to your collection's worth!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.