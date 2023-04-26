The Pokémon series is filled with wild adventures and colourful characters, with the Pokédex containing well over 1,000 entries at this point. It's come a long way from its humble beginnings in Pallet Town but it's always kept friendship, fun and joy at the core of the series.

Ash Ketchum is as synonymous with anime as Bleach , Naruto or Evangelion . The main protagonist in Pokémon, boasting over two decades at the helm, Ash is a legendary figure in animation and one who walked alongside millions of children through their lives and into adulthood.

After 25 years, viewers recently watched Ash walk away as the Champion of the Pokémon League. His day-one goal was finally achieved, which coincidentally aligned with his farewell as the show's main protagonist. To find out what happened in his final episode, head this way.

This doesn't mean the series is ending. Far from it actually. The Pokémon franchise has welcomed two new protagonists ready to go on their own adventures. Before their journey kicks off, it's well worth your time to go back and see why the show became one of the most watched of all time.

How to watch Pokémon in chronological order

Pokémon's timeline runs parallel to its release order. With every new instalment in the gaming series comes a new anime for fans to enjoy.

It's never once strayed from that format except for the introduction of some specials and ONAs. If you want to watch from the very beginning, start here:

Season 1: Indigo League

Season 2: Adventures on the Orange Islands

Season 3: The Johto Journeys

Season 4: Johto League Champions

Season 5: Master Quest

Season 6: Advanced

Season 7: Advanced Challenge

Season 8: Advanced Battle

Season 9: Battle Frontier

Season 10: Diamond and Pearl

Season 11: Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension

Season 12: Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles

Season 13: Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors

Season 14: Black & White

Season 15: Black & White: Rival Destinies

Season 16: Black & White: Adventures in Unova Part I: Black & White: Adventures in Unova Part II: Black & White: Adventures in Unova and Beyond

Season 17: XY

Season 18: XY: Kalos Quest

Season 19: XYZ

Season 20: Sun & Moon

Season 21: Sun & Moon – Ultra Adventures

Season 22: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Season 23: Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Season 24: Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Season 25: Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

How to watch the Pokémon movies in order

The Pokémon Company

Pokémon boasts quite a lot for viewers to enjoy in terms of feature length films. They shine an individual spotlight on the most recent legendary with some mythical Pokémon even appearing in the background.

Your watch order is:

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back

Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

Pokémon the Movie 2000

Pokémon 3 the Movie: Spell of the Unown

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi – Voice of the Forest

Pokémon Heroes

Pokémon: Jirachi – Wish Maker

Pokémon the Movie: Destiny Deoxys

Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions

Pokémon the Movie: White – Victini and Zekrom

Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram

Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice

Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

What order should I watch the Pokémon ONA?

Meowth and Pikachu. The Pokémon Company

The specials are unique in the sense they're standalone instalments that separate themselves entirely from Ash's story. Some go back and touch on the video game protagonist's journey to becoming the best, whereas others visualise key moments from the franchise in a new light.

The canon watch order the events take place in is:

Pokémon Generation

Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Pokémon Legends

Pokémon: The Hallowed God, Arceus/ Pokemon: Arceus Chronicles

Pokémon: Hisuian Snow

Though there is a timeline to follow, you could jump right into the ONA first without ever watching a single episode of the mainline series.

What order should I watch the Pokémon specials?

The Pokémon Company

The specials differentiate themselves by their run time and content. It doesn't really matter where or when you decide to jump in. The specials act as filler of their own in the sense they're even less important to the mainline story and typically focus on one Pokémon.

The chronological watch order is:

Pikachu Shorts (1998 – 2015)

Mewtwo Returns

Pokémon Chronicles

Pokémon Sunday

Pokémon: The Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon

Pokemon Origins

XY Specials

Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles

Detective Pikachu

Where can I watch Pokémon?

The problem with the Pokémon TV series, movies and extras is that they are scattered across the internet, so you're going to have to jump between a few different services if you want to watch 'em all.

Here are the places you can watch Pokémon in the UK:

