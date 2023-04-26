How to watch Pokémon in order: All the TV series, movies and specials
Ash's adventures may be over but the series is a long way off from wrapping.
Ash Ketchum is as synonymous with anime as Bleach, Naruto or Evangelion. The main protagonist in Pokémon, boasting over two decades at the helm, Ash is a legendary figure in animation and one who walked alongside millions of children through their lives and into adulthood.
The Pokémon series is filled with wild adventures and colourful characters, with the Pokédex containing well over 1,000 entries at this point. It's come a long way from its humble beginnings in Pallet Town but it's always kept friendship, fun and joy at the core of the series.
After 25 years, viewers recently watched Ash walk away as the Champion of the Pokémon League. His day-one goal was finally achieved, which coincidentally aligned with his farewell as the show's main protagonist. To find out what happened in his final episode, head this way.
This doesn't mean the series is ending. Far from it actually. The Pokémon franchise has welcomed two new protagonists ready to go on their own adventures. Before their journey kicks off, it's well worth your time to go back and see why the show became one of the most watched of all time.
How to watch Pokémon in chronological order
Pokémon's timeline runs parallel to its release order. With every new instalment in the gaming series comes a new anime for fans to enjoy.
It's never once strayed from that format except for the introduction of some specials and ONAs. If you want to watch from the very beginning, start here:
- Season 1: Indigo League
- Season 2: Adventures on the Orange Islands
- Season 3: The Johto Journeys
- Season 4: Johto League Champions
- Season 5: Master Quest
- Season 6: Advanced
- Season 7: Advanced Challenge
- Season 8: Advanced Battle
- Season 9: Battle Frontier
- Season 10: Diamond and Pearl
- Season 11: Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension
- Season 12: Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles
- Season 13: Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors
- Season 14: Black & White
- Season 15: Black & White: Rival Destinies
- Season 16: Black & White: Adventures in Unova
- Part I: Black & White: Adventures in Unova
- Part II: Black & White: Adventures in Unova and Beyond
- Season 17: XY
- Season 18: XY: Kalos Quest
- Season 19: XYZ
- Season 20: Sun & Moon
- Season 21: Sun & Moon – Ultra Adventures
- Season 22: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Season 23: Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- Season 24: Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
- Season 25: Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series
How to watch the Pokémon movies in order
Pokémon boasts quite a lot for viewers to enjoy in terms of feature length films. They shine an individual spotlight on the most recent legendary with some mythical Pokémon even appearing in the background.
Your watch order is:
- Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
- Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back
- Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution
- Pokémon the Movie 2000
- Pokémon 3 the Movie: Spell of the Unown
- Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
- Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi – Voice of the Forest
- Pokémon Heroes
- Pokémon: Jirachi – Wish Maker
- Pokémon the Movie: Destiny Deoxys
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
- Pokémon the Movie: White – Victini and Zekrom
- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram
- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice
- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
What order should I watch the Pokémon ONA?
The specials are unique in the sense they're standalone instalments that separate themselves entirely from Ash's story. Some go back and touch on the video game protagonist's journey to becoming the best, whereas others visualise key moments from the franchise in a new light.
The canon watch order the events take place in is:
- Pokémon Generation
- Pokémon: Twilight Wings
- Pokémon Legends
- Pokémon: The Hallowed God, Arceus/ Pokemon: Arceus Chronicles
- Pokémon: Hisuian Snow
Though there is a timeline to follow, you could jump right into the ONA first without ever watching a single episode of the mainline series.
What order should I watch the Pokémon specials?
The specials differentiate themselves by their run time and content. It doesn't really matter where or when you decide to jump in. The specials act as filler of their own in the sense they're even less important to the mainline story and typically focus on one Pokémon.
The chronological watch order is:
- Pikachu Shorts (1998 – 2015)
- Mewtwo Returns
- Pokémon Chronicles
- Pokémon Sunday
- Pokémon: The Mastermind of Mirage Pokémon
- Pokemon Origins
- XY Specials
- Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles
- Detective Pikachu
Where can I watch Pokémon?
The problem with the Pokémon TV series, movies and extras is that they are scattered across the internet, so you're going to have to jump between a few different services if you want to watch 'em all.
Here are the places you can watch Pokémon in the UK:
