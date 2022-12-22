Another generation is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which of course means a new region, new Professors and, of course, brand new 'mons.

However, another generation also means the occasionally tricky problem of transferring your Pokémon from previous games - which is where Pokémon Home comes in.

The app has been the one-stop shop for moving Pokémon between games and generations since 2020, so it looks likely to get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet support eventually. The main question now is when - read on for what we know.

When will Pokémon Home come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Thankfully we do have a rough idea of when Pokémon Home integration is coming to Scarlet and Violet - the Pokémon Company has confirmed on its website that this is planned for spring 2023.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that not every Pokémon is supported in the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, and therefore only certain 'mons can be transferred from Pokémon Home. See the full list of supported Pokémon below:

  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Charizard
  • Tauros
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Heatran
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Arceus
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Samurott
  • Tornadus
  • Thundurus
  • Landorus
  • Meloetta
  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braixen
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Carbink
  • Diancie
  • Hoopa
  • Volcanion
  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Magerna
  • Grookey
  • Thwackey
  • Rillaboom
  • Scorbunny
  • Raboot
  • Cinderace
  • Sobble
  • Drizzile
  • Inteleon
  • Zacian
  • Zamazenta
  • Eternatus
  • Kubfu
  • Urshifu
  • Zarude
  • Regieleki
  • Regidrago
  • Glastrier
  • Spectrier
  • Calyrex
  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor
  • Ursaluna
  • Basculegion
  • Sneasler
  • Overquil
  • Enamourus

That's still a solid list with some iconic favourites and powerful legendaries though! You should also be able to transfer your new Paldean Pokémon freely between Scarlet and Violet and Home, though they will not be compatible with previous games.

In addition, the compatibility update will also allow Battle Stadium statistics from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be viewable on the mobile version of Pokémon Home.

