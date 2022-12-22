However, another generation also means the occasionally tricky problem of transferring your Pokémon from previous games - which is where Pokémon Home comes in.

Another generation is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet , which of course means a new region, new Professors and, of course, brand new 'mons.

The app has been the one-stop shop for moving Pokémon between games and generations since 2020, so it looks likely to get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet support eventually. The main question now is when - read on for what we know.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will Pokémon Home come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Thankfully we do have a rough idea of when Pokémon Home integration is coming to Scarlet and Violet - the Pokémon Company has confirmed on its website that this is planned for spring 2023.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that not every Pokémon is supported in the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, and therefore only certain 'mons can be transferred from Pokémon Home. See the full list of supported Pokémon below:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Tauros

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Arceus

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Meloetta

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Carbink

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Magerna

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Kubfu

Urshifu

Zarude

Regieleki

Regidrago

Glastrier

Spectrier

Calyrex

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Basculegion

Sneasler

Overquil

Enamourus

That's still a solid list with some iconic favourites and powerful legendaries though! You should also be able to transfer your new Paldean Pokémon freely between Scarlet and Violet and Home, though they will not be compatible with previous games.

In addition, the compatibility update will also allow Battle Stadium statistics from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be viewable on the mobile version of Pokémon Home.

Read more on Pokémon:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.