When will Pokémon Home come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
You'll be able to take your Paldean Pokémon home soon.
Another generation is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which of course means a new region, new Professors and, of course, brand new 'mons.
However, another generation also means the occasionally tricky problem of transferring your Pokémon from previous games - which is where Pokémon Home comes in.
The app has been the one-stop shop for moving Pokémon between games and generations since 2020, so it looks likely to get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet support eventually. The main question now is when - read on for what we know.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When will Pokémon Home come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Thankfully we do have a rough idea of when Pokémon Home integration is coming to Scarlet and Violet - the Pokémon Company has confirmed on its website that this is planned for spring 2023.
However, it's worth bearing in mind that not every Pokémon is supported in the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex, and therefore only certain 'mons can be transferred from Pokémon Home. See the full list of supported Pokémon below:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Tauros
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Arceus
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Meloetta
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Carbink
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Magerna
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overquil
- Enamourus
That's still a solid list with some iconic favourites and powerful legendaries though! You should also be able to transfer your new Paldean Pokémon freely between Scarlet and Violet and Home, though they will not be compatible with previous games.
In addition, the compatibility update will also allow Battle Stadium statistics from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to be viewable on the mobile version of Pokémon Home.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - the codes you need
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Pokémon Go Unova Stone guide - what is it?
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.