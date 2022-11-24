Not exactly – the Pokémon series is famous for its hefty postgame content, with new challenges and the quest to catch'em all providing hours upon hours of new 'mon based gameplay.

So you've defeated Team Star, become the Pokémon League Champion and battled all the titans, so that should be the end of the game... right?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different, with Legendary Pokémon, brand new tournaments and harder Tera Raids on offer – here's everything you need to know about the Paldea post-game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet post-game explained

After the credits roll, you'll see a brief 'Thank You' message before once again waking up in your bedroom. There's quite a lot to be getting on with in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet post-game – we'll break it down into sections below:

Receive the Master Ball

This event is unmissable, as shortly after the postgame starts you'll receive an invitation to the Director's Office where Clavell will give you a Master Ball. As usual, the Master Ball has a 100 per cent catch rate, so it is recommended you save it for tough Pokémon to catch such as Legendaries.

Gym Rematches and the Academy Ace Tournament

When receiving the Master Ball, you will also be tasked with facing each of the eight Gym Leaders again(!). While you won't have to repeat the Gym Tests, the Gym Leader's Pokémon will be a bit tougher than last time so bring your best team.

After defeating all of the Gym Leaders for a second time, players will be summoned to the Mesagoza central plaza to compete in the Acadamy Ace Tournament. The Tournament works similarly to the Battle Tower from previous games, and sees you battling students, teachers and even Elite Four members that have appeared in the game previously in order to earn rewards. You can enter multiple times to gain even more rewards – your opponents will change every time!

Clear 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids

Upon first completing the Academy Ace Tournament, Jacq will then inform you of powerful new Tera Raids, as the five-star Tera Raid will now have been unlocked. Clearing this new Raid ten times will unlock 6-Star Tera Raids, which will appear as black crystals in the open world and drop rare items such as Ability Patches and Herba Mystica. Acquiring a shaker of Sweet Herb Mystica will also unlock the Slowpoke Cup.

You'll also be able to encounter in-game Event Pokémon such as Unrivalled Charizard at these Tera Raids!

Catch Koraidon/Moraidon and change their form

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet legendaries. Game Freak/Nintendo

After completing the game your trusty steed Pokémon Koraidon/Miraidon can now finally change into Battle Form and get stuck in with Pokémon battles, though they cannot be ridden in this form and also cannot be added to the PC Boxes.

However, you can now head further into Area Zero and catch a second version of your cover Legendary, which is separate from the rideable version and can be added to Boxes.

Catch Paradox Pokémon

While you're in Area Zero, be sure to look out for Paradox Pokémon also – they're past and future versions of existing Pokémon with new designs and great stats.

Paradox Pokémon are split between the two games, however, with past Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and future versions in Pokémon Violet. Make sure to check the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet differences to see which Paradox Pokémon are available in your game.

Catch the Ruinous Quartet

Pulling out all the stakes of the same colour around Paldea and the reading to the shrine will allow you to battle the Ruinous Quartet, a group of Dark-type Legendary Pokémon. Each colour will have eight stakes which must all be pulled out to unlock their corresponding Pokémon - purple for Wo-Chien, yellow for Chien-Pao, green for Ting-Lu and blue for Chi-Yu.

Unlock the Judge Function at Pokémon Centres

You'll now be able to see the Individual Values or IVs of your Pokémon by using the Judge Function, which is conveniently available at Pokémon Centers and can be accessed by pressing the Plus button while in a PC Box.

Complete the Pokédex

This being a Pokémon game, you of course have to catch'em all. Complete the Paldea Pokedex and Professor Jacq will reward you with the Shiny Charm – just remember you'll have to trade between the two versions of the game to get every Pokémon.

Rematches for days

Remember if you're looking for tough battles, you can enter the Academy Ace Tournament as much as you like as well as battling Team Star at their base once a day.

Ranked Battles will also start in December, so you can always prepare and compete in those to battle trainers around the world!

Locate all game collectables

So this one is optional, but completionists looking to locate every item in the game will surely want to locate the following:

Collect all TMs

Collect all Gimmighoul coins

Collect all Sandwich Recipes

Collect all clothes, accessories and hairstyles

Happy hunting!

