As always, there are two versions of the new Pokémon generation. This time around it's Scarlet version and Violet version. While they are almost identical and will offer the same playing experience, there are several key differences between the two that may sway you toward one over the other.

Finally, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date is here, but before you run to your favourite retailer to pick up a copy, it’s best to know what the differences are between the two versions of the game.

Differences between the games include exclusive Pokémon, different professors, differences in the themes and world of Paldea, and more. We’re here with the lot of them to help make up your mind about which version you should buy.

Read on to discover all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet differences, including exclusive Pokémon, world changes, and more.

What’s the difference between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The main difference between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is in colour and theme. Both versions of the game will play out almost exactly the same but with some smaller differences in characters, theme, colour choices, and exclusive Pokémon (more on that below).

In Pokémon Scarlet, your professor is Professor Sada, in Pokémon Violet, it’s Professor Turo. For the first time in a new Pokémon generation, the two versions of the game have version-exclusive profs. The two different professors tie in to the thematic differences between the games.

Pokémon Scarlet generally embodies the past, whilst Violet embodies the future. This is true of several different aesthetics in the games. The version-exclusive legendaries, for example, and their vehicular transformations. Koraidon, exclusive to Scarlet, uses its legs and wheels to drive around, whereas Miraidon is a kind of jet bike. You’ll see similar differences when riding them on the water and while flying around Paldea’s expansive map.

The Pokémon school in Mesagoza is named “Naranja Academy” in Scarlet and “Uva Academy” in Violet. The badges are different in both games, too, which brings us to the final differences between the games. You’ll notice all the little motifs are subtly different in both versions. School uniform is red in Scarlet and, er, violet in Violet.

You’ll notice similar changes throughout both games on various characters and items, including the Scarlet and Violet Book. Now, it’s time to find out about the version-exclusive Pokémon.

Which Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As with every other Pokémon generation, there is a small list of version-exclusive Pokémon in both Scarlet and Violet. We’ve listed them below via each version of the game:

Pokémon Scarlet exclusive Pokémon

Koraidon

Armarouge

Larvitar (and its evolved-forms)

Stonjourner

Great Tusk

Pokémon Violet exclusive Pokémon

Miraidon

Ceruledge

Bagon (and its evolved-forms)

Eiscue

Iron Treads

Which version should you buy?

Now that you know all the differences between the two versions of Pokémon Generation IX, it’s time to decide which one to buy. You can go with tradition (do you always pick the red game or the blue game?), what exclusive Pokémon each one has, or just go based on the box art. You can also buy a Steelbook double pack containing both versions of the game if you want both. It’s entirely up to you.

If you’re looking to purchase either game, though, we’ve got you covered.

