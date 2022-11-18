A sad-looking pig and a proud Normal type, Lechonk will eventually evolve into Oinkologne. But when exactly does that happen, and what does the second form look like? Those are the sorts of questions that you might well be pondering if you're a true Lechonk enthusiast.

The brilliantly-named Lechonk is definitely one of the standout new creatures in the freshly-launched Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games.

And so, read on to learn all about Lechonk's process of evolving into Oinkologne in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Lechonk evolution explained

Your trusty Lechonk will evolve into Oinkologne at level 18, it has now been confirmed. No special items are required to make this happen, just good old-fashioned levelling up.

To see what the evolution looks like, check out the video below to see what you're in for when Lechonk evolves into Oinkologne.

If you don't want your Lechonk to evolve, you can press B when it tries to initiate the change (or you could give Lechonk an Everstone to stop it from trying to evolve at all).

If you don't evolve your Lechonk, it will keep learning new moves up until level 35 (at which point it will learn Double-Edge).

All these moves will still be learned if Lechonk does evolve, but they will come a little bit later. A male Oinkologne, for example, will learn Double-Edge at level 42. A female Oinkologne will learn it at level 39.

After that, Oinkologne will keep learning new moves every few levels until it learns its final move – that would be the powerful Poison-type move Belch, which comes at level 54 for a male Oinkologne or level 51 for a female Oinkologne.

