Long-rumoured to be inspired by the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Paldea looks like a sun-soaked locale that would make for a wonderful holiday destination if it was real.

The Paldea region has been revealed as the central location of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet , the new RPG titles that will launch on Switch later this year.

This isn't the first Europe-like region to appear in the Pokémon franchise. Frequent travellers into this critter-infested world will remember the UK-centric Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield, and before that we visited the France-like Kalos in Pokémon X and Y.

Perhaps one day there'll be a game that lets us travel across the Pokémon version of Europe in one epic trip. Until then, keep on reading and we'll tell you all about the Paldea region that will debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Paldea region: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet map revealed

Our first look at the Paldea region map app. Game Freak

The Paldea region is the main location you'll explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will be the first game in the franchise to offer a fully open world.

Paldea is such a big region that you'll need to ride around on a legendary Pokémon, either Koraidon or Miraidon, travelling across land, sea and air to catch a glimpse of it all.

Unlike the experiences you might've had in other Pokémon regions, in Paldea you'll be able to tackle the eight gyms in whichever order your like. There will also be a treasure hunt across the region that was mentioned several times in the recent Pokémon Presents live stream event.

The official press release describes Paldea as "a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and mountain ranges".

In Paldea, it's said that "people and Pokémon [are] living together in a variety of locations, ranging from a farming village with bountiful harvests to a port town with a bustling marketplace. There are also Pokémon living in treetops, rivers, and other locations in the wilderness."

We're also told: "In the centre of Paldea sits the largest city in the region: Mesagoza. It’s here that players will find either Naranja Academy or Uva Academy." The name of the school and various other details will change depending on which version of the game you buy.

Another thing we know is that "players will be able to see a map of the entire Paldea region in the map app" on their character's Rotom Phone, which will be packed with useful info including Pokémon Centre locations.

Paldean Wooper introduces new Paldean forms

Paldean Wooper is the first of many Paldean Forms to be revealed. Game Freak

As fans have seen in several recent regions of the Pokémon franchise, Paldea will also host its own unique variations of familiar creatures. For instance, Paldean Wooper has already been revealed and its colouring is very different to the original version of Wooper. Plus, it's a Ground/Poison-type!

Why? We're told that, "In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region. After losing in a struggle for territory, it seems they began living in bogs on land. To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film. Their gills have hardened thanks to living on land for so long. Their bodies are heavy and they move slowly, but they can protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills."

Paldea introduces 'Tera Types'

Tera Types are the new battle mechanic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Game Freak

Just as Galar introduced Dynamax battles to the franchise, Paldea will bring 'Tera Types' to the fore as a new way to mix up battling. Lots of fans have been hoping to see Mega-Evolution returning instead of another new twist, but here we are.

Instead, it's all about the so-called 'Terastal Phenomenon', which will be introduced properly to fans when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch this November.

"This phenomenon is found only in the Paldea region and makes Pokémon shine and glimmer like gems", the official description of this new gameplay mechanic tells us.

The description continues: "When a Pokémon Terastallizes, a Tera Jewel appears above the Pokémon’s head like a crown, and the Pokémon’s body glistens like a cut gemstone."

We're told that "all Pokémon in Paldea can Terastallize to gain special power, and Terastallization allows players to enhance their battle strategies by increasing the power of any moves that have the same type as their Pokémon’s Tera Type. There are 18 types, meaning there are countless combinations of Pokémon and Tera Types."

The developers have confirmed that, like Dynamax-ing, "players can Terastallize a Pokémon once per battle and the transformation will last until the battle ends."

On top of that, "players will need a Tera Orb to Terastallize a Pokémon, which will need to be recharged after each use. Players can charge their Tera Orb by touching crystals overflowing with Terastal energy or by going to a Pokémon Centre." Got all that? We hope so!

Want to learn more about the Paldea region from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Check out the official trailer below to get a full introduction to this sunny new locale.

