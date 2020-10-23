Pokemon Crown Tundra: Release date and DLC launch details

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a huge success on the Switch with many of us sinking hours into it to catch all the Pokémon available in the game.

Advertisement

Fans of the title have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the expansion DLC pack, Crown Tundra, so they can do even more in the game and that time is finally upon us with the pack set to launch tomorrow, although we do not yet have an exact time.

When is Pokémon Crown Tundra released?

Our best guess is that the pack will drop around 5:00 on October 23rd here in the UK, which means that we know what we will be doing on our Friday now!

This is of course just an estimate, but with maintenance scheduled to roll out from 23:00 tonight that will conclude at 04:00, and then a downloadable update available just after… well, all the signs are pointing to Crown Tundra being playable then.

What is Pokémon Crown Tundra?

The game has released details of what players can expect when they get their hands on it, saying: “With The Crown Tundra, Trainers will be able to encounter every Legendary Pokémon that’s appeared in the main series of Pokémon video games. Players can find—and catch—Legendary Pokémon during their travels in the Crown Tundra or while they’re on Dynamax Adventures.”

In The Crown Tundra, Trainers can explore a vast, frigid landscape with jagged, snowy mountains and drifts of glittering snow. Starting on November 6th, Trainers will have the opportunity to purchase bundle packs consisting of the Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield base game as well as that game’s corresponding Expansion Pass, which includes The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. These bundle packs are well suited for Trainers who have yet to embark on their journeys in the Galar region.”

The official Sword and Shield website says the following about the pack and what players will experience as they start their new adventure: “The Crown Tundra is the second area you’ll be able to visit with your Expansion Pass. See for yourself this vast landscape, with its drifts of glittering snow! In this frigid area with jagged, snowy mountains, people have settled in a small, tight-knit community.”

“Early in your adventures here, a man named Peony will appoint you as the leader of his exploration team in the Crown Tundra. You’ll be tasked with investigating the reaches of this frozen land—including the depths of a Pokémon Den, something you’ve so far been able to glimpse only during Max Raid Battles! “What’s more, it seems many Legendary Pokémon make the Crown Tundra their home.”

There is also Dynamax Adventures, a four-player co-operative part of the game. As for what that entails, Pokémon said: “In Dynamax Adventures, you’ll team up with three other Trainers to explore a Pokémon Den where Dynamax Pokémon are said to lurk!”

“Instead of your regular Pokémon team, you and your fellow Trainers will choose rental Pokémon to bring along into the depths of the den. If you encounter a wild Dynamax Pokémon during your exploration, you’ll need to work together with your three teammates in a Max Raid Battle! If you win the battle, you’ll have the chance to catch the Pokémon, and one Trainer on the team can swap the newly caught Pokémon in for the Pokémon they had before. But if you lose a battle, you’ll be ejected from the den!”

“Try swapping out your Pokémon as you explore so you’ll be prepared to face whatever comes next as you seek the Legendary Pokémon said to lurk in the depths. And if you want to delve even deeper into the den, Endless Dynamax Adventures may be the thing for you! Endless Dynamax Adventures let you keep on going until you lose a battle.”

Well, colour us excited!

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles- including the soon to be released Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.