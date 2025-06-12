It’s a great time to immerse ourselves in the Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet, as the original Switch games have received Nintendo Switch 2 updates that fix all the performance woes that beleaguered those titles.

However, the new TCG packs are still a ways off, but there is plenty to keep ourselves busy with in Pokémon Go, with Season 19 and Community Days, the Pokémon Go Road Trip and Pokémon Go Fest 2025, to name but a few events.

With so much fun to be had, time will fly by and Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released before we know it.

But as for Black Bolt and White Flare, read on.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Black Bolt and White Flare will see multiple versions release between 18th July 2025 to 22nd August 2025.

The specific breakdown is as follows:

Black Bolt or White Flare Elite Trainer Box – 18th July

– 18th July Black Bolt or White Flare Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box – 18th July

– 18th July Unova Poster Collection – 18th July

– 18th July Black Bolt or White Flare Binder Collection – 18th July

– 18th July Unova Mini Tin – 18th July

– 18th July Black Bolt or White Flare Tech Sticker Collection – 1st August

– 1st August Unova Victini Illustration Collection – 1st August

– 1st August Black Bolt or White Flare Booster Bundle – 1st August

As for what you can expect in each, we’ll go over that in just a moment, but let’s first see how much it will cost us!

Where to buy Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare

Save for the Tech Sticker collections, you can buy Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare from Smyths Toys, which we have linked below:

We also like to purchase cards from Magic Madhouse, as they have a dizzying selection of franchises to choose from, but so far, there are no product listings for Black Bolt and White Flare.

What to expect from Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare

Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare is part of a split expansion – something that is only usually seen in Japan.

The contents between the two will be similar, but the artwork on the outside will be different.

The Scarlet and Violet packs include all 156 Pokémon found in the Unova region.

But below is everything found in each pack.

Black Bolt or White Flare Elite Trainer Box

In the standard Elite Training Box, you can expect the following:

9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Thundurus (Black Bolt) or Tornadus (White Flare)

65 card sleeves

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organised

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Black Bolt or White Flare Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box

11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Thundurus (Black Bolt) or Tornadus (White Flare) with a Pokémon Center logo

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Thundurus (Black Bolt) or Tornadus (White Flare)

65 card sleeves

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organised

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Unova Poster Collection

3 foil promo cards featuring Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott

1 double-sided poster, 26.875" × 39"

2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster packs

2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

Black Bolt or White Flare Binder Collection

A thematic 9-pocket binder

5 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs

A collector’s card list

Unova Mini Tin

1 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster pack

1 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster pack

1 of 8 sticker cards showing the art from this Mini Tin

A Pokémon art card showing the art from this Mini Tin—you can collect and combine all 8!

Black Bolt or White Flare Tech Sticker Collection

3 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare booster packs

1 rare illustration promo card featuring Reuniclus or Gothitelle

1 sticker sheet

Unova Victini Illustration Collection

2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt booster packs

2 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—White Flare booster packs

1 rare illustration promo card featuring Victini

1 premium Parallel Poké Ball card featuring Victini

1 foil promo card featuring Victini

Black Bolt or White Flare Booster Bundle

6 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Black Bolt or White Flare booster packs

