So, if you’re wondering how it works, how much it costs and what you can earn through it, we’ve got you covered.

How much does the FC 25 Season Pass cost?

While there is a free version of the Season Pass, the paid Season Pass costs 500k Coins or 1,000 FC Points.

Converted to cold hard cash, that will cost you £8.99 to purchase, as that’s how much it costs to buy 1,050 FC Points in-game.

Naturally, if you’re looking to save some money, you can try and sell some players to earn yourself the 500k Coins instead, and we expect this to be a popular option.

FC 25 Season Pass: Team of the Season Objective rewards (Paid)

Any packs earned from this Season Pass are tradable, while all other rewards are untradable.

Here’s a list of all the rewards in the Paid Season Pass:

Level 1 (1,000 SP) – TOTS Flashback Kenny Lala (94 OVR)

TOTS Flashback Kenny Lala (94 OVR) Level 2 (2,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

Ultimate Team bundle Level 3 (3,000 SP) – 83+ x7 Pack

83+ x7 Pack Level 4 (4,000 SP) – Clubs vanity bundle

Clubs vanity bundle Level 5 (5,000 SP) – TOTS Honourable Mentions Dries Mertens (94 OVR)

TOTS Honourable Mentions Dries Mertens (94 OVR) Level 6 (6,000 SP) – Clubs vanity bundle

Clubs vanity bundle Level 7 (7,000 SP) – 78+ x3 Pack

78+ x3 Pack Level 8 (8,000 SP) – 78+ x5 Pack

78+ x5 Pack Level 9 (9,000 SP) – TOTS Retro 18 Cosmetic Evolution

– TOTS Retro 18 Cosmetic Evolution Level 10 (10,000 SP) – Tiki Taka PlayStyle Plus Evolution

– Tiki Taka PlayStyle Plus Evolution Level 11 (11,000 SP) – Clubs vanity bundle

– Clubs vanity bundle Level 12 (12,000 SP) – 82+ x5 Pack

– 82+ x5 Pack Level 13 (13,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

– Ultimate Team bundle Level 14 (14,000 SP) – 82+ x7 Pack

– 82+ x7 Pack Level 15 (15,000 SP) – 82+ x10 Pack

– 82+ x10 Pack Level 16 (16,000 SP) – Evolution bundle

– Evolution bundle Level 17 (17,000 SP) – 84+ x2 Pack

– 84+ x2 Pack Level 18 (18,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

– Ultimate Team bundle Level 19 (19,000 SP) – 83+ x3 Pack

– 83+ x3 Pack Level 20 (20,000 SP) – 10,000 SP

– 10,000 SP Level 21 (21,000 SP) – 83+ x5 Pack

– 83+ x5 Pack Level 22 (22,000 SP) – Draft Token

– Draft Token Level 23 (23,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

– Ultimate Team bundle Level 24 (24,000 SP) – 83+ x10 Pack

– 83+ x10 Pack Level 25 (25,000 SP) – TOTS Flashback Lisandro Martinez (94 OVR) or Donny van de Beek (94 OVR)

– TOTS Flashback Lisandro Martinez (94 OVR) or Donny van de Beek (94 OVR) Level 26 (26,000 SP) – TOTS Retro 20 Cosmetic Evolution

– TOTS Retro 20 Cosmetic Evolution Level 27 (27,000 SP) – 84+ x4 Pack

– 84+ x4 Pack Level 28 (28,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

– Ultimate Team bundle Level 29 (29,000 SP) – 84+ x5 Pack

– 84+ x5 Pack Level 30 (30,000 SP) – TOTS Honourable Mentions Robin Gosens (94 OVR)

– TOTS Honourable Mentions Robin Gosens (94 OVR) Level 31 (31,000 SP) – TOTS Retro 19 Cosmetic Evolution

– TOTS Retro 19 Cosmetic Evolution Level 32 (3 2,000 SP) – 85+ x2 Pack

– 85+ x2 Pack Level 33 (33,000 S P) – 85+ x3 Pack

– 85+ x3 Pack Level 34 (34,000 SP) – 86+ x2 Pack

– 86+ x2 Pack Level 35 (35,000 SP) – TOTS Flashback Federico Chiesa (95 OVR) or Michy Batshuayi (95 OVR)

– TOTS Flashback Federico Chiesa (95 OVR) or Michy Batshuayi (95 OVR) Level 37 (37,000 SP) – Ultimate Team bundle

– Ultimate Team bundle Level 38 (38,000 SP) – Anticipate PlayStyle Plus Evolution

– Anticipate PlayStyle Plus Evolution Level 39 (39,000 SP) – 88+ x5 Pack

– 88+ x5 Pack Level 40 (40,000 SP)– 90+ x4 Pack or Immortals Icon Franck Ribery (96 OVR)

FC 25 Season Pass: Team of the Season Objective Rewards (Free)

Any packs earned from this Season Pass are tradable, while all other rewards are untradable.

Here’s a list of all the rewards in the Free Season Pass:

Level 1 (1,000 SP) – 80+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4), 20k Clubs Coins, Heroes Purple Gloves, Heroes Purple Goggles

– 80+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4), 20k Clubs Coins, Heroes Purple Gloves, Heroes Purple Goggles Level 2 (2,000 SP) – Shadow Chemistry Style or Hunter Chemistry Style

– Shadow Chemistry Style or Hunter Chemistry Style Level 3 (3,000 SP) – 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4 (4,000 SP) – Winged Victory Home Kit, 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Purple Bandana, Heroes Orange Scarf, 20k Clubs Coins

– Winged Victory Home Kit, 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Purple Bandana, Heroes Orange Scarf, 20k Clubs Coins Level 5 (5,000 SP) – World Tour Jana Feldkamp (91 OVR)

– World Tour Jana Feldkamp (91 OVR) Level 6 (6,000 SP) – 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7 (7,000 SP) – 81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8 (8,000 SP) – 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Tifo, Heroes Magenta Low Boots, Heroes Burgundy Lightnings Pettern Face Mask, 20k Clubs Coins

– 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Tifo, Heroes Magenta Low Boots, Heroes Burgundy Lightnings Pettern Face Mask, 20k Clubs Coins Level 9 (9,000 SP) – 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 10 (10,000 SP) – TOTS Moments Christiane Endler (92 OVR)

– TOTS Moments Christiane Endler (92 OVR) Level 11 (11,000 SP) – 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12 (12,000 SP) – Victory Ball, 81+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Burgundy Lightning Pattern Bandana, Heroes Orange Tie, 20k Clubs Coins

– Victory Ball, 81+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Heroes Burgundy Lightning Pattern Bandana, Heroes Orange Tie, 20k Clubs Coins Level 13 (13,000 SP) – 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 81+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14 (14,000 SP) – Heroes Animated Tifo, 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 5), Heroes Purple Comet Left Arm Tattoo, Heroes Burgundy Cap, 20k Clubs Coins

– Heroes Animated Tifo, 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 5), Heroes Purple Comet Left Arm Tattoo, Heroes Burgundy Cap, 20k Clubs Coins Level 15 (15,000 SP) – RM Inside Forward++ Evolution, LM Inside Forward++ Evolution, CM Holding++ Evolution

– RM Inside Forward++ Evolution, LM Inside Forward++ Evolution, CM Holding++ Evolution Level 16 (16,000 SP) – 82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17 (17,000 SP) – 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 82+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18 (18,000 SP) – 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19 (19,000 SP) – 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 (20,000 SP) – World Tour Mario Gotze (92 OVR)

– World Tour Mario Gotze (92 OVR) Level 21 (21,000 SP) – 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 22 (22,000 SP) – 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23 (23,000 SP) – Pinged Pass PlayStyle Plus Evolution

– Pinged Pass PlayStyle Plus Evolution Level 24 (24,000 SP) – 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25 (25,000 SP) – TOTS Moments Alyssa Thompson (93 OVR) or 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– TOTS Moments Alyssa Thompson (93 OVR) or 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 26 (26,000 SP) – 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27 (27,000 SP) – 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 28 (28,000 SP) – 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4)

– 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4) Level 29 (29,000 SP) – 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 5)

– 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 5) Level 30 (30,000 SP) – TOTS Flashback Juan Cuadrado (94 OVR) or TOTS Flashback Nicolas Pepe (94 OVR) or 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

– TOTS Flashback Juan Cuadrado (94 OVR) or TOTS Flashback Nicolas Pepe (94 OVR) or 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 31 (31,000 SP) – Technical PlayStyle Plus Evolution

– Technical PlayStyle Plus Evolution Level 32 (3 2,000 SP) – 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4)

– 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4) Level 33 (33,000 S P) – Bruiser PlayStyle Plus Evolution

– Bruiser PlayStyle Plus Evolution Level 34 (34,000 SP) – 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4)

– 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick (1 of 4) Level 35 (35,000 SP) – TOTS Moments Daniel Burn (94 OVR) or 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

– TOTS Moments Daniel Burn (94 OVR) or 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 36 (36,000 SP) – 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 37 (37,000 SP) – Season 7 Ladder Evolution

– Season 7 Ladder Evolution Level 38 (38,000 SP) – 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 88+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 39 (39,000 SP) – 90+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

– 90+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40 (40,000 SP)– TOTS Moments Ferran Torres (95 OVR) or 89+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

