So if you’re wondering when it could start and what might be included, we’ll let you know what we think.

We predict that the FC 25 TOTS event will likely begin on Friday 25th April 2025.

FC 25. EA

Despite being Team of the Season, this event typically takes place in April every year, a month before the end of most European football seasons.

Last year’s event began on 26th April, so with the 25th falling on a Friday this year, it makes sense that this would be the start date this year.

That being said, there’s always a possibility that EA move the event forward a week to 18th April, depending on what other promos are in the works.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What to expect from FC 25 TOTS

While it’s impossible to predict the entire lineup for TOTS, there are a few players we certainly expect to see based on their performances this year.

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are obvious candidates from the Premier League.

From La Liga, we wouldn’t be shocked to see Bellingham or Vinicius Jr, while Lamine Yamal has also had a stellar season for Barcelona.

Harry Kane would be another solid pick, as he’s on course to pick up his first career trophy, firing Bayern to another Bundesliga title.

It’s not all about the big boys, however, as TOTS also typically features some players from smaller clubs, and indeed, smaller leagues.

Chris Wood and Alexander Isak have been in rich form this year and are well-deserving of a place in TOTS.

Around Europe, we could see Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, Osasuna’s Ante Budimir, Mainz’s Jonathan Burkardt and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres all feature.

Lastly, the TOTS event typically features rounds of voting, where players can choose which players to feature in the TOTS.

While, ideally, players would choose this based on how well the players have actually performed, this typically comes down to which card players would want the most.

Read more on FC 25:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.