FC 25 midfielders: Best CM, CDM and CAM
Sort out the middle of the park with the highest-rated players in football.
Creativity typically stems from midfield, so having a player that can present golden opportunities to strikers – or better yet, score a goal or two themselves – is key to having a title-winning squad in EA Sports FC 25.
With the release of the global phenomenon football simulator, we do now know what players have made it to the top.
Taking into account the likes of pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defence and physical attributes, EA has given each football an overall rating. And like every year, there is sure to be fierce debate over who deserves to be there.
Since Jude Bellingham is acting as the cover star, the Real Madrid maestro naturally features quite prominently as one of the best midfielders in the game.
Who else will be joining him, though? Well, we have players from Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Leverkusen, Manchester City, Al-Ittihad, Roma and many more. All of which you will find below.
More like this
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the best midfielders in EA FC 25 – including the highest-ranking players for centre midfield, centre defensive midfield and centre attacking midfield.
Best CM in FC 25
The best central midfielder in EA FC 25 is Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona. Having been with the Catalonian club since 2016, the Spaniard picked up the Ballon d'Or in 2022/2023 and went even better with a quadruple-winning year in the latest season.
The top 10 players in the central midfielder position can be found below:
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain) – 91 OVR
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain) – 90 OVR
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium) – 90 OVR
- Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal/Norway) – 89 OVR
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/Uruguay) – 88 OVR
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) – 88 OVR
- Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/Netherlands) – 87 OVR
- İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City/Germany) – 87 OVR
- Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan/Italy) – 87 OVR
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid/Croatia) – 86 OVR
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Best CDM in FC 25
The best centre defensive midfielder in EA FC 25 is Rodri of Manchester City. Heavily touted as the Ballon d'Or favourite for the latest season, Rodri was part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 and a Man City team that won their fourth successive Premier League.
The top 10 players in the centre defensive midfielder position can be found below:
- Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) – 91 OVR
- Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain) – 88 OVR
- Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) – 87 OVR
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen/Switzerland) – 86 OVR
- Lena Oberdorf (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 86 OVR
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan/Turkey) – 86 OVR
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle/Brazil) – 85 OVR
- N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad/France) – 85 OVR
- Palhinha (Bayern Munich/Portugal) – 85 OVR
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid/France) – 85 OVR
Please note that Inter Milan are known as Lobardia FC in EA FC 25 because of the exclusivity deal between Konami and the Italian football club.
Best CAM in EA FC 25
The best centre attacking midfielder in EA FC 25 is Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. The English superstar has rocketed to the top of footballing fame with Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa trophies in his debut season at Madrid. Bellingham is also the face of EA FC 25, so it's no surprise that he's one of the highest-ranked.
The top 10 players in the centre attacking midfielder position can be found below:
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England) – 90 OVR
- Debinha (Kansas City Current/Brazil) – 88 OVR
- Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen/Germany) – 88 OVR
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 87 OVR
- Paulo Dybala (Roma/Argentina) – 87 OVR
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) – 87 OVR
- Rose Lavelle (NY Gotham FC/United States) – 87 OVR
- Jill Roord (Manchester City/Netherlands) – 86 OVR
- Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund/Germany) – 85 OVR
- James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur/England) – 85 OVR
EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
Read more on FC 25:
- FC 25 ratings: The very best players
- FC 25 Heroes and Icons: Returning legends confirmed
- FC 25 Career Mode interview: Lamine Yamal, Fabrizio Romano and more
- FC 25 producer interview: Professional fouls, diving and Volta
- FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
- FC 25 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.