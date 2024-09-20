Taking into account the likes of pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defence and physical attributes, EA has given each football an overall rating. And like every year, there is sure to be fierce debate over who deserves to be there.

Since Jude Bellingham is acting as the cover star, the Real Madrid maestro naturally features quite prominently as one of the best midfielders in the game.

Who else will be joining him, though? Well, we have players from Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Leverkusen, Manchester City, Al-Ittihad, Roma and many more. All of which you will find below.

More like this

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the best midfielders in EA FC 25 – including the highest-ranking players for centre midfield, centre defensive midfield and centre attacking midfield.

Best CM in FC 25

The best central midfielder in EA FC 25 is Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona. Having been with the Catalonian club since 2016, the Spaniard picked up the Ballon d'Or in 2022/2023 and went even better with a quadruple-winning year in the latest season.

The top 10 players in the central midfielder position can be found below:

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain) – 91 OVR

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain) – 90 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium) – 90 OVR

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal/Norway) – 89 OVR

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/Uruguay) – 88 OVR

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) – 88 OVR

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/Netherlands) – 87 OVR

İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City/Germany) – 87 OVR

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan/Italy) – 87 OVR

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid/Croatia) – 86 OVR

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best CDM in FC 25

The best centre defensive midfielder in EA FC 25 is Rodri of Manchester City. Heavily touted as the Ballon d'Or favourite for the latest season, Rodri was part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024 and a Man City team that won their fourth successive Premier League.

The top 10 players in the centre defensive midfielder position can be found below:

Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) – 91 OVR

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain) – 88 OVR

Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) – 87 OVR

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen/Switzerland) – 86 OVR

Lena Oberdorf (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 86 OVR

Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan/Turkey) – 86 OVR

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle/Brazil) – 85 OVR

N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad/France) – 85 OVR

Palhinha (Bayern Munich/Portugal) – 85 OVR

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid/France) – 85 OVR

Please note that Inter Milan are known as Lobardia FC in EA FC 25 because of the exclusivity deal between Konami and the Italian football club.

Best CAM in EA FC 25

The best centre attacking midfielder in EA FC 25 is Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid. The English superstar has rocketed to the top of footballing fame with Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa trophies in his debut season at Madrid. Bellingham is also the face of EA FC 25, so it's no surprise that he's one of the highest-ranked.

The top 10 players in the centre attacking midfielder position can be found below:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England) – 90 OVR

Debinha (Kansas City Current/Brazil) – 88 OVR

Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen/Germany) – 88 OVR

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 87 OVR

Paulo Dybala (Roma/Argentina) – 87 OVR

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) – 87 OVR

Rose Lavelle (NY Gotham FC/United States) – 87 OVR

Jill Roord (Manchester City/Netherlands) – 86 OVR

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund/Germany) – 85 OVR

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur/England) – 85 OVR

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.