Playing these single-player games is an easy and quick way to rack up some great rewards that will only improve your Ultimate Team squad.

With Player Picks, Player Packs, and Coins all on offer as rewards, it’s best you get on with your weekly Squad Battles as soon as possible.

Read on to find out when you can claim your FC 25 Squad Battle rewards each week, and to find a list of all the rewards on offer.

FC 25 Squad Battle rewards time

Squad Battles end on Sundays at 8am here in the UK. You can claim your Squad Battle rewards at 8am on Sundays.

It can take a few minutes for Squad Battle rewards to show up, so if they’re not instantly available at 9am on the dot, there’s nothing to worry about. They’ll show up.

Rewards are released at the same time every week; perfect for those lazy Sundays spent indoors on FC 25.

If you live outside the UK, the Squad Battle rewards time will be 9am CEST, 3am ET and 12am PT in the US.

FC 25 Squad Battle rewards

Your Squad Battle rewards are determined by your rank after playing 12 matches each week. The FC 25 Squad Battle rewards you can get are as follows:

Rank 1-200: Player Pick (1 of 3 TOTW Player), 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 20,000 Coins

Player Pick (1 of 3 TOTW Player), 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 20,000 Coins Elite 1 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, TOTW Player Pack, 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 20,000 Coins

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, TOTW Player Pack, 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 20,000 Coins Elite 2 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 15,000 Coins

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 15,000 Coins Elite 3 - 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 10,000 Coins

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, Rare Mega Pack, 10,000 Coins Gold 1 - 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 2x 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Mega Pack, 9,000 Coins

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 2x 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Mega Pack, 9,000 Coins Gold 2 - 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Mega Pack, 7,000 Coins

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, Mega Pack, 7,000 Coins Gold 3 - Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 3,000 Coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 3,000 Coins Silver 1 - Premium Gold Pack, 2x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack, 2x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Silver 2 - Premium Gold Pack, 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack, 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Silver 3 - Premium Gold Pack, 75-85 Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Premium Gold Pack, 75-85 Rare Gold Player Pack, 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack Bronze 1 - 3x Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable), 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

3x Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable), 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack Bronze 2 - 2x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable)

2x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable) Bronze 3 - Premium Gold Loan Pack (Untradeable)

Unlike in FC 24, you only get 12 matches in Squad Battles in FC 25, and the exact number of points you’ll need for each rank will change throughout the week.

As always, though, playing through Squad Battle matches is a great way to earn a few extra rewards.

You can claim the rewards in-game on Ultimate Team or via the Web App.

