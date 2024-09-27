Coins can be used for various things, including entering drafts, buying players, buying consumables, etc.

Below are all the best ways to earn coins in Ultimate Team, so you can work on building a team that can effectively compete in Champs.

How to make coins in FC 25

EA FC 25.

There are plenty of ways to earn coins in FC 25, but selling players earned in packs is the simplest way.

As you play games, you will earn packs through Rivals rewards and Champs rewards. These rewards are given out on a Thursday for Rivals, and after you finish playing Champs, which ends on Tuesdays.

This year's rewards in Rivals and Champs have also been considerably improved, with coins included in every tier.

As you climb through the Season rewards, some coin multipliers will significantly help your coin balance, so just playing games will greatly help.

Trading is also a way to earn more coins once you already have some built up for investments, but it can be risky trying to figure out which players will climb in value.

Lastly, the Bronze Pack method is time-consuming but a great way to earn coins. We’ve explained more below.

What is the Bronze Pack method in FC 25?

EA FC 25.

Step one is to head over to the store and open a Bronze Pack for 750 coins

Now look at the value of each item in the pack and compare it to the rest of the market (press square/X on the card)

Sell any players that are currently surging in price, which is very common due to SBCs

Keep anything that doesn’t sell now, to sell later on

Now rinse and repeat

This method is time-consuming but very effective.

