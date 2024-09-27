FC 25 coins: How to make & get FUT coins explained
There are two currencies in FC 25 Ultimate Team, but the most common currency is coins, so we’re here to explain how you can earn more and all the different ways you can earn them organically.
The other currency in the game is FUT points, which are purchased with real money, whereas coins are earned more organically.
Coins can be used for various things, including entering drafts, buying players, buying consumables, etc.
Below are all the best ways to earn coins in Ultimate Team, so you can work on building a team that can effectively compete in Champs.
How to make coins in FC 25
There are plenty of ways to earn coins in FC 25, but selling players earned in packs is the simplest way.
As you play games, you will earn packs through Rivals rewards and Champs rewards. These rewards are given out on a Thursday for Rivals, and after you finish playing Champs, which ends on Tuesdays.
This year's rewards in Rivals and Champs have also been considerably improved, with coins included in every tier.
As you climb through the Season rewards, some coin multipliers will significantly help your coin balance, so just playing games will greatly help.
Trading is also a way to earn more coins once you already have some built up for investments, but it can be risky trying to figure out which players will climb in value.
Lastly, the Bronze Pack method is time-consuming but a great way to earn coins. We’ve explained more below.
What is the Bronze Pack method in FC 25?
- Step one is to head over to the store and open a Bronze Pack for 750 coins
- Now look at the value of each item in the pack and compare it to the rest of the market (press square/X on the card)
- Sell any players that are currently surging in price, which is very common due to SBCs
- Keep anything that doesn’t sell now, to sell later on
- Now rinse and repeat
This method is time-consuming but very effective.
