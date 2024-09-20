Every year these scores are heavily debated between fans, but now we have some concrete numbers to renew the conversation yet again.

Will Erling Haaland take the top spot yet again after another Premier League-winning season for Manchester City where he contributed 27 goals, or has he been usurped?

Well, we've rounded up all forward rankings in EA FC 25 for both the striker and centre-forward positions to give you a good idea of who to get your hands on day one.

Best ST in FC 25

The best striker in FC 25 is Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid. Now that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone into semi-retirement in the US and Saudi Arabia leagues, Mbappé is often cited as the world's best player.

The top 10 players in the striker position can be found below:

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid/France) – 91 OVR

Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway) – 91 OVR

Sam Kerr (Chelsea/Australia) – 90 OVR

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England) – 90 OVR

Sophia Smith (Portlands Thorns/United States) – 89 OVR

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway) – 89 OVR

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/Argentina) – 89 OVR

Maria Katoto (PSG/France) – 88 OVR

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France) – 88 OVR

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/Poland) – 88 OVR

Please note that Inter Milan are known as Lobardia FC in EA FC 25 because of the exclusivity deal between Konami and the Italian football club.

If you're wondering who the best centre-forward in EA FC 25 is, it's worth noting that the CF position seems to have been removed from the game altogether.

The new FC IQ tactics system, and player roles, should allow you to instruct players to behave like a centre-forward if that's what you want.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

