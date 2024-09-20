We've pored our eyes over the lot of them (So. Many. Football. Kits) to provide you with this list of our top 10.

Fingers crossed you can pick these kits up in the Ultimate Team transfer market.

Here's our picks for the best FC 25 kits to wear.

The best FC 25 kits: 10 coolest designs

Arsenal Third

FC 25. EA

Arsenal's third kit this season is easy on the eyes thanks to its different hues of calming blues. Now you can feel as cool as you look.

Barcelona Home

FC 25. EA

Simple, stylish and classy. The latest edition of the Barcelona home shirt is something of a classic thanks to its half-and-half design.

FC Basel Home

FC 25. EA

This kit is fire. Literally.

Gillingham Away

FC 25. EA

Sometimes a kit doesn't have to do much to be cool. Gillingham's away kit is one such example. It's a good yellow football kit, with badges in the middle. Elegant.

Juventus Third

FC 25. EA

Keeping with the simple theme, Juventus has knocked it out of the park with their third kit this season. Just look at its many Js.

Real Betis Home

FC 25. EA

Green and white stripes will always be a great football kit and Real Betis have done well with this season's home shirt. You've gotta love the retro look of the collar, too.

Real Madrid Third

FC 25. EA

Another kit, another collar. This third kit is the, ahem, real deal. Love the subtle pattern on the shirt design.

Roma Home

FC 25. EA

Roma rarely get it wrong when it comes to kit designs and the famous Italian club's latest home shirt is no different. Never before has burgundy looked so good.

West Ham Third

FC 25. EA

Hammers really are forever in West Ham's third kit. We love the design with hammers visible across the white shirt inside diamonds.

Rangers Away

FC 25. EA

We like an away kit that's the reverse of the home kit and Rangers away ticks those boxes. White on top, blue below. Lovely.

