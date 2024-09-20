Best kits in FC 25: The 10 coolest kits to wear
Look sharp, play sharp.
There are thousands of kits in EA FC 25 to play in but only 10 make our list of the coolest in the game.
Whether you're looking to make your squad shine in Ultimate Team or simply want to know what the best kits are when choosing your Career Mode team, the best kits in FC 25 will brighten up any room.
We've pored our eyes over the lot of them (So. Many. Football. Kits) to provide you with this list of our top 10.
Fingers crossed you can pick these kits up in the Ultimate Team transfer market.
Here's our picks for the best FC 25 kits to wear.
The best FC 25 kits: 10 coolest designs
Arsenal Third
Arsenal's third kit this season is easy on the eyes thanks to its different hues of calming blues. Now you can feel as cool as you look.
Buy the Arsenal Third kit from Sports Direct
Barcelona Home
Simple, stylish and classy. The latest edition of the Barcelona home shirt is something of a classic thanks to its half-and-half design.
Buy the Barcelona Home kit from Sports Direct
FC Basel Home
This kit is fire. Literally.
Gillingham Away
Sometimes a kit doesn't have to do much to be cool. Gillingham's away kit is one such example. It's a good yellow football kit, with badges in the middle. Elegant.
Juventus Third
Keeping with the simple theme, Juventus has knocked it out of the park with their third kit this season. Just look at its many Js.
Buy the Juventus Third kit from Fanatics
Real Betis Home
Green and white stripes will always be a great football kit and Real Betis have done well with this season's home shirt. You've gotta love the retro look of the collar, too.
Buy the Real Betis Home kit from Fanatics
Real Madrid Third
Another kit, another collar. This third kit is the, ahem, real deal. Love the subtle pattern on the shirt design.
Buy the Real Madrid Third kit from Fanatics
Roma Home
Roma rarely get it wrong when it comes to kit designs and the famous Italian club's latest home shirt is no different. Never before has burgundy looked so good.
Buy the Roma Home kit from Adidas
West Ham Third
Hammers really are forever in West Ham's third kit. We love the design with hammers visible across the white shirt inside diamonds.
Rangers Away
We like an away kit that's the reverse of the home kit and Rangers away ticks those boxes. White on top, blue below. Lovely.
Buy the Rangers Away kit from JD Sports
