FC 25 goalkeepers: Best GK in Career Mode and Ultimate Team
A pair of safe hands is crucial for your last line of defence.
The strategy of a winning football team starts from the back and that all begins with the goalkeeper. Making sure you have one that can not only make match-defining saves but can also play out from the back is a necessity in EA Sports FC 25.
As we edge closer to the latest edition of the football video game juggernaut, EA has begun revealing the best of the best. Those players that can make all the difference in Career Mode and Ultimate Team.
Whether it's Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid, Ederson of Manchester City or Christiane Endler of Lyon, each one has been rated accordingly. But who comes out on top?
Well, the stats are in. Taking into account diving, handling, kicking, reflexes, speed and positioning, we have our winners. All of which have been rounded up below.
Best GK in FC 25
The best goalkeeper in EA Sports FC 25 is Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG. The 25-year-old Italian helped the Parisian side win a treble in the form of Ligue 1, Couple de France and the Trophée des Champions.
The top 10 players in the goalkeeper position can be found below:
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) – 89 OVR
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) – 89 OVR
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium) – 89 OVR
- Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany) – 89 OVR
- Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil) – 88 OVR
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia) – 88 OVR
- Christiane Endler (Lyon/Chile) – 88 OVR
- Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland) – 88 OVR
- Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France) – 87 OVR
- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) – 87 OVR
EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
