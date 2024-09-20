Whether it's Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid, Ederson of Manchester City or Christiane Endler of Lyon, each one has been rated accordingly. But who comes out on top?

Well, the stats are in. Taking into account diving, handling, kicking, reflexes, speed and positioning, we have our winners. All of which have been rounded up below.

Best GK in FC 25

The best goalkeeper in EA Sports FC 25 is Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG. The 25-year-old Italian helped the Parisian side win a treble in the form of Ligue 1, Couple de France and the Trophée des Champions.

The top 10 players in the goalkeeper position can be found below:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) – 89 OVR

Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) – 89 OVR

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Belgium) – 89 OVR

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany) – 89 OVR

Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil) – 88 OVR

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia) – 88 OVR

Christiane Endler (Lyon/Chile) – 88 OVR

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland) – 88 OVR

Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France) – 87 OVR

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) – 87 OVR

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

