This can range from kicking to throwing and more.

If you skipped out on last year, we'll cover what Playstyles do, as well as the best one for each area of the pitch.

What do PlayStyles do in FC 25?

EA FC 25.

PlayStyles enhance certain aspects of a player's stats, boosting some of their attributes so they excel in certain areas.

There are two types of PlayStyles: the standard one, of which plenty of players have more than one, and the PlayStyle+, which few players have.

As the Ultimate Team cycle progresses, some cards will be released with more than one PlayStyle+, but even one offers a huge advantage early on.

With the addition of the Goalkeeper PlayStyles, there are now six categories in the game, which we've listed below:

Scoring

Passing

Ball control

Defending

Physical

Goalkeeper

The best PlayStyles for each position in FC 25

Getting players with a PlayStyle+ will be a big help, but even if you can only find players with the regular version, it will still offer a boost to your player - though nowhere near as significant as the plus version.

Depending on a player's position, different PlayStyles are more effective, so we've outlined the best ones for each position below.

Best PlayStyles for Goalkeepers

EA FC 25.

In truth, all of the Goalkeeper PlayStyles are helpful, although Rush Out may not be very useful if you don't bring your keeper out. The best ones are:

Footwork : Increases saves with feet

: Increases saves with feet Cross Claimer : Keeper is more prone to running out and claiming crosses

: Keeper is more prone to running out and claiming crosses Long Ball Pass: Increases the accuracy when passing the ball long

Best PlayStyles for full-backs

EA FC 25.

The preferred PlayStyles on the full-back are entirely dependent on whether you prefer your full-back to be more offensive or defensive.

If you invert them as well, there's a chance short passing will be the priority, so there's a lot to consider with this position with the new Player Roles.

However, here are the ones we think are best for this position:

Jockey : Increases how successful a player is defending in a 1v1 situation, helpful in preventing wingers

: Increases how successful a player is defending in a 1v1 situation, helpful in preventing wingers Relentless : With how full-backs play, they cover a lot of ground, so this will enhance their stamina

: With how full-backs play, they cover a lot of ground, so this will enhance their stamina Whipped Pass: Increases the accuracy, pace and curve of crosses from out wide

Best PlayStyles for CB

EA FC 25.

Here, it is essential to focus on defending; however, with modern defending, it's important to pass out from the back or even spray the ball to the wingers accurately.

Block : Increased reach when performing blocks

: Increased reach when performing blocks Long Ball Pass : Increases the accuracy when passing the ball long

: Increases the accuracy when passing the ball long Anticipate: Improve standing tackle chance and increase ability to retain possession after a tackle

Best PlayStyles for centre midfielders

EA FC 25.

Depending on what type of midfielder you want, the PlayStyle will vary depending on whether they're more attacking or defensive.

For that reason, we're dividing this position into two sections, with PlayStyles for each one:

Defensive midfield

Anticipate : Improve standing tackle chance and increase ability to retain possession after a tackle

: Improve standing tackle chance and increase ability to retain possession after a tackle Block : Increased reach when performing blocks

: Increased reach when performing blocks Tiki Taka: First-time passes are more accurate with increased pace on the ball, helpful for passing out of tight spots

Central midfield/Attacking midfield

Tiki Taka : First-time passes are more accurate with increased pace on the ball, helpful for passing out of tight spots

: First-time passes are more accurate with increased pace on the ball, helpful for passing out of tight spots Press Proven : Player keeps the ball well when in possession and under pressure

: Player keeps the ball well when in possession and under pressure Incisive Pass : Increased accuracy on defence-splitting passes and through balls

: Increased accuracy on defence-splitting passes and through balls First Touch: Improves a player's first touch, so they have a higher chance of receiving it and keeping it under pressure

Best PlayStyles for wingers

EA FC 25.

Wingers will be an attacking threat, hopefully with plenty of pace, trickery and an ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Some people may prefer their wingers to hug to touchline and cross, so players' passing must also be of a high standard.

Whipped Pass: Increases the accuracy, pace and curve of crosses from out wide

Increases the accuracy, pace and curve of crosses from out wide Rapid: Use speed to knock the ball past opponents

Use speed to knock the ball past opponents Quick-Step: Players accelerate quicker on and off the ball

Players accelerate quicker on and off the ball Finesse Shot: Finesse shots add more curve and accuracy when shooting

Best PlayStyles for strikers

EA FC 25.

Strikers are a bit like wingers, but it's also handy to have them offering a threat in the air and more of a physical presence in the box.

Regardless of the type of striker you go for, making sure they can score goals for fun is the most important thing.

First Touch : Improves a player's first touch, so they have a higher chance of receiving it and keeping it under pressure

Improves a player's first touch, so they have a higher chance of receiving it and keeping it under pressure Quick-Step : Players accelerate quicker on and off the ball

Players accelerate quicker on and off the ball Aerial : Causes players to jump higher, offering a better chance of winning headers

Causes players to jump higher, offering a better chance of winning headers Power Shot: Adds extra speed to power shots

Outside of the above PlayStyles mentioned, it's also beneficial to have a player with the Dead Ball PlayStyle, which helps increase their effectiveness from set pieces and makes the preview line even longer.

Fortunately, it doesn't matter who has this trait; you can change your free-kick taker whenever you want.

