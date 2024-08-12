When will FC 25 ratings be confirmed? Reveal date speculation

Always a highly debated topic that fuels conversations until the next year rolls around, plenty of questions arise.

Did Haaland score enough goals? How about Harry Kane? Will Mbappé keep hold of his title? Will cover star Jude Bellingham get the crown? Or will it be someone else altogether? Only the devs at EA know.

Well, until the official details are unveiled, we've rounded up what details are out there to make an educated guess as to when the FC 25 ratings could be announced, alongside which player might be ranked number one.

Cole Palmer in FA 25. EA

EA has yet to officially confirm when ratings for EA Sports FC 25, but we estimate that they will arrive on either 13th September or 16th September 2024.

These dates have been predicted by going off the release date for FC 24's ratings, which took place on 15th September 2023.

That date was a Friday - however, this year it's a Sunday. With that, we expect EA to unveil the ratings at a similar time, either Friday 13th September or Monday 16th September.

Once an official announcement has been made, we'll make sure to update this piece with the relevant information.

Who will have the best FC 25 rating? Our prediction



EA Sports FC 25. EA Sports

No details have yet to come from EA, but considering Jude Bellingham is the cover star of EA Sports FC 25, it's fair to assume the English midfielder is in with a good chance of earning that top spot.

That, in addition to becoming Real Madrid's top scorer in his first season and helping them win La Liga and the Champions League, puts him in good stead. After earning an 86 last year and an 88 mid-season, we wouldn't be surprised to see Bellingham in the 90s.

Manchester City's Rodri and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal are two others who we think could have a great shot of topping the rankings.

Both won their respective leagues and the Euros, though Carvajal also won the Champions League. That said, Rodri has more goals/assists, but he is a midfielder as opposed to a defender. We'd go Carvajal out of the two, personally.

Finally, the French star and now Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé will also be in with a high probability of being one of the best players in the game. Though, while the attacker earned 27 goals in a campaign that saw PSG win Ligue 1, Mbappé struggled at Euro 2024, which may see him miss out on the number on the spot.

For comparison, Mbappé topped the ratings for EA FC 24. The top five for last year can be seen below:

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 91

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 91

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – 91

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – 90

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

