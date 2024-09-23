Alongside the Chelsea star's massive rating boost that has seen him rise to one of the best right midfielders in FC 25, Palmer's notorious celebration is now available to perform for the very first time.

The "Cold" or "Cold Palmer" celebration has become synonymous with the 22-year-old throughout the 2023/2024 season.

This culminated with Palmer being awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year for 24 goals and 16 assists among a stellar 12 months for the Blues.

More like this

So, for anyone looking to top off their ice-cold finishes with a fitting celebration, here is how to replicate Cole Palmer's in EA FC 25.

How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 25

Cole Palmer in FC 25. EA

The Cole Palmer "Cold" celebration can be done in FC 25 by scoring a goal with the Chelsea attacker and then pressing the following button to initiate the celebration:

PS5/PS4 - X

Xbox Series X/S - A

Nintendo Switch - B

This will then correspond on PC depending on what controller you are using. The move does not need unlocking, and can be done straight away.

The move first came to light during Chelsea's 3-2 win over Luton Town in December 2023, which saw Palmer score a brace and perform the celebration.

Teammate Noni Madueke then said in a post-match interview: "That's why they call him 'Cold Palmer', innit?"

Palmer revealed that the celebration was done in tribute to his former Manchester City academy teammate Morgan Rogers.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.