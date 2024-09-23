Once again, the format for Rivals has changed from the previous year, but for the most part, this is a minor tweak, leaving it mostly similar to the past.

We’ve got everything you need to know if you're still struggling with Division Rivals in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

How Division Rivals works in FC 25 Ultimate Team

EA FC 25.

There are 11 divisions in total, starting at Division 10 and working up to the Elite Division.

More like this

To rise through the ranks, players will need to win games and earn 15 points a week for the standard rewards, while the upgraded weekly rewards require 45 points.

Earning points is done through playing and winning games, with a win worth three points, a draw worth one point and a loss worth nothing.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FC 25 Division Rivals Ultimate Team rewards

EA FC 25.

Elite Division

Weekly Reward: x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x35 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 25,000 Coins

x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x35 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 25,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: x2 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, x2 83+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable), x1 75+ x75 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 75,000 Coins

Division 1

Weekly Reward: x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 3) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 20,000 Coins

x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 3) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 20,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: x2 85+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 3), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x40 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 83+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable), x1 75+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 60,000 Coins

Division 2

Weekly Reward: x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Prime Gold Players Pack, x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 15,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade: x2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4), x2 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable), x1 75+ x40 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 50,000 Coins

Division 3

Weekly Reward: x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable), 13,000 Coins

x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable), 13,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: x2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable), x1 75+ x35 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 40,000 Coins

Division 4

Weekly Reward: x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 10,000 Coins

x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 10,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 82+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable), x1 75+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 30,000 Coins

Division 5

Weekly Reward: x1 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 4) (Untradeable), x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, 8,500 Coins

Reward Upgrade: x1 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (1 of 2) (Untradeable), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 75+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 25,000 Coins

Division 6

Weekly Reward : 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 10 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 7,000 Coins

86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 10 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 7,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 Mega Pack, x1 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 75+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 17,500 Coins

Division 7

Weekly Reward: 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 5 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 5,000 Coins

86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 5 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 5,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player Pick (1 of 5), x1 Prime Gold Players Pack, x1 75+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 12,500 Coins

Division 8

Weekly Reward: 1x Player Pick (1 of 5 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), x3 Common Gold Players Pack, 75+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 2,000 Coins

1x Player Pick (1 of 5 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), x3 Common Gold Players Pack, 75+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, 2,000 Coins Reward Upgrade: 1x Player Pick (1 of 5 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 8,500 Coins‌

Division 9

Weekly Reward: 1x Player Pick (1 of 4 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), 1,500 Coins

1x Player Pick (1 of 4 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), 1,500 Coins Reward Upgrade: 1x Player Pick (1 of 5 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 6,000 Coins

‌Division 10

Weekly Reward: 1x Player Pick (1 of 4 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player)

1x Player Pick (1 of 4 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player) Reward Upgrade: 1x Player Pick (1 of 4 86+ 4 Day Loan Rare Player), 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable), 3,500 Coins

What day are Division Rivals rewards released?

EA FC 25.

Rewards for Rivals are released every Thursday from 8am BST/3am EDT/12am PDT, meaning players have exactly one week to try and complete all their games before cashing in rewards on a Thursday morning.

It’s important to note that rewards can change throughout the year as the game cycle progresses.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.