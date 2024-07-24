It’s not just UT; there are vast swathes of new features in FC 25 which are well worth checking out.

Though EA is being very open about what’s new, it hasn’t stopped rumours spreading like wildfire.

We finally know who the FC 25 cover star is, though, putting an end to a lot of heated online debates – they’ll find something new to fight over, no doubt.

We also put to bed rumours surrounding FC 25 Pro Clubs changes after chronic TikTokers threw wild claims about.

Be sure to see what’s coming to Career Mode, too, as it’s getting a huge amount of content added.

But what about FUT? Read on and all shall be revealed.

FC 25 Ultimate Team: Confirmed FUT changes explained

EA has already revealed quite a lot about the changes coming to FUT in FC 25, but we’ll find out even more in the next FUT Deep Dive in August. For now, though, check out all the changes coming below:

Division Rivals checkpoints

EA is lessening the amount of checkpoints to better ensure that you are in a division appropriate to your skill. Relegations are being reintroduced for players competing at the highest level, too, so that only the very best reach the top.

Division Rivals rewards

Rather than getting rewards through wins, you will now earn them from points. Like in the beautiful game, a win will net you three points, with a draw earning you one. This means that knife-edge draws against similarly skilled players won’t result in a waste of time.

Rivals legacy division placement

Going into FC 25, your progression in FC 24 FUT will determine your starting division so that you’re not starting from zero all over again, preventing new players from going up against those who have been playing for years.

Matchmaking for friendlies is now going to be based on how many friendlies you have won or lost, so that you can actually make use of a less competitive and more laid-back training ground to build up your skills. Previously, you could haphazardly wander into being utterly demolished.

SBC storage

We will have somewhere to dispose of Untradable Duplicate Players by way of the Squad Building Challenges storage area. You can keep up to 100 items in there.

Evolution requirements

Evolution requirements are being lowered for FC 25, meaning you can use a bigger variety of Player Items more often. The number of Evolutions is being increased, too, so there will be more chances to upgrade Player Items.

Contracts

EA is removing contracts for Player Items and Managers so that you’re not bogged down by bureaucracy and can get to playing on the pitch sooner.

