This is the second game since EA split up with FIFA, the governing body of world football, and it has bags of new features.

Having joined a virtual preview event prior to the game's big reveal, we’ve got the skinny on everything you need to know about. We've rounded it up into 25 new features for FC 25. See what we did there? Let’s get to it...

1. New match type: Rush!

Rush is a new five-a-side football set-up where you can play with real-life teams and players. Eg you can set a Real Madrid five against an Atlético Madrid five in Kick Off mode. We played a couple of games in this way and found it to be much more fun than the previous Volta mode (which, long-term fans will remember, largely focused on your fictional custom character).

2. Rush integration in ALL modes

We’re told that Rush will be available in all modes, allowing you to do five-a-side activities in Kick Off, Clubs, Career Mode and Ultimate Team, if you so wish. Each mode's implementation of Rush is a little different. Of course, you can avoid all this and stick to 11 players if you’d prefer.

Spurs legend Son Heung-min in FC 25. EA Sports

3. Volta is gone

Say goodbye to the street football of Volta. Instead of the stylised and street-influenced gameplay of Volta, Rush is built on FC’s 11v11 code, and its matches take place on grass in a special new Nike-sponsored stadium.

4. Blue cards!

Blue cards exist in five-a-side Rush matches, with players being sin-binned for one minute if they receive a Blue card for a bad foul. And when you only have five players on the pitch, losing one is a big deal!

5. Race to ball kick-off

Rush five-a-side matches will begin with players from both teams racing towards a ball in the middle of a pitch. After a goal is scored, a normal kick-off will occur.

6. Offside tweaks

On Rush’s smaller pitch, you can only be offside if you’re in the attacking third (as opposed to the usual rule, which is the attacking half). There are lines on the pitch to show where each third begins and ends.

7. FC IQ will shake up the meta

FC IQ is a major overhaul to tactics. Zinedine Zidane has recorded a special intro for it. It will allow you to give more specific instructions to teams and players on and off the ball.

8. More player roles than ever

Over 50 new player roles have been added, as part of FC IQ, to help you tell your players how to behave off the ball. A lot of this is based on real-life match data.

9. Focus is key!

With all these new player roles, you can tell your players to focus on different things. For example, you could tell a CM to focus on roaming and attacking if you don't want them to get too bogged down with defensive duties.

10. Familiarity is also key

You'll see a plus symbol (+) next to a role that a player is particularly familiar with, or a plus-plus (++) if they are world class in that role. If you play someone out of position, you'll see an exclamation mark (!) to show they are unfamiliar in this role. They'll have limited options for you to choose from.

11. Work Rates are gone

To make way for the new roles and tactics systems, which will overhaul how players behave in any situation, the old Work Rates system has been removed.

12. You can share your tactics!

You'll get a unique code for any tactical set-ups you make. You can share this code with a player on any system if they want to try out your tactics.

13. Smart Tactics will help you out

During matches, you'll be able to quickly select 'Smart Tactics' that will be presented to you in little overlays. For example, you can tell your team to push up the pitch or trigger an offside trap. Looks similar to the 'Suggested Subs' that have been popping up on-screen for years now.

14. More in-match subs options

Speaking of the Suggested Subs, you'll now be able to make any sub you want without leaving the match. That's right - you'll have loads more options available during gameplay, with fewer reasons to head into the menus.

15. Live Start Points in Career Mode

As the season progresses in real life, you will be able to start a Career Mode or Manager Career from any week you want in the season. Points, goals scored, injuries, transfers and various other real-life changes will be reflected. The developers will also present 'Snapshots' to encourage you to jump in at certain points (eg take over when a player joins a team, or when a manager is sacked in real life).

Is it just me, or is it cold in here? EA Sports

16. Youth tournaments in Career Mode

Youth tournaments will happen every two months in Career Mode, using the Rush five-a-side engine, allowing you to take control of the players in your academy and actively develop them. If you win tournaments, they get a big boost.

For the first time, the women's game will be available in Career Mode, with six of the big competitions being officially licensed. All the features are the same, but the financial model is different to reflect the realities of the women's game (eg tighter budgets, shorter contracts).

18. Icons in Career Mode

Adding a slight fantasy element, Icons will be available in Career Mode for the first time. In the Player Career mode, you can play as David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Brazilian Ronaldo and a number of other stars. Similar to how you can play Manager Career as a famous manager.

19. Fabrizio Romano is in Career Mode

You might have seen this one rumoured, but yes, it's true! Legendary Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano will provide transfer news updates in the game's Career Mode. Other news media could also appear. Here we go!

The women's game is bigger than ever in FC 25. EA Sports

20. Storage for duplicates in FUT

Untradeable duplicates, and knowing what to do with them, can be annoying. Now, you can send them to a special storage area for Squad Building Challenges and not have to worry anymore.

21. Expansion of Evolutions

Seven times more players will be eligible for Evolutions in FUT. You'll also be able to customise your Evolutions in a more visual way, making their cards much cooler (animations, sound effects etc).

22. Relegations in FUT

In the top two competitive divisions, there will now be relegations in FUT. This will apparently ensure that players in the top tiers truly deserve to be there.

23. Clubhouse social space in Clubs

A social hub where your Club's avatars can intermingle, Clubhouse is the heart of an improved menu system to make the mode feel more social. The Clubhouse will change colour based on the team's identity.

24. Facilities cards in Clubs

The club manager can now allocate budget to Facilities cards, in Clubs mode. Each card will boost different things for your Club. For example, a Weight Room card could boost your players' strength. Your budget will grow as your Club's reputation does.

25. Relegations in Clubs

Relegation returns in Clubs, with the developers responding to a popular fan request here. Lose enough matches and your next game will be a relegation battle. The wrong result will send you down a division. This will add tension and stakes to the mode.

Those are the 25 most exciting new features that we've pulled out for you. We'll bring you more coverage on FC 25 as September gets closer!

