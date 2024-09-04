Icons are typically the highest-rated cards in FUT to reflect their heroic performances on the real-world pitch.

Which players have become Icons in FC 25 Ultimate Team? Keep on reading to see who's made the cut.

Who are the Icons in FC 25?

Below is a list of all the brand new Icons arriving in EA FC 25:

Nadine Angerer - 92 OVR

Gianluigi Buffon - 91 OVR

Julie Foudy - 90 OVR

Aya Miyama - 90 OVR

Lotta Schelin - 90 OVR

Lilian Thuram - 90 OVR

Marinette Pichon 88 OVR

Gareth Bale - 88 OVR

There's a great mix of iconic players from the men's and women's game.

Nadine Angerer made her debut for the German national team in 1996, winning 146 caps and five UEFA Women's Championships over her career.

Leading the new male Icons is Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon. Buffon is the most-capped goalkeeper in the history of the Italian national team, and is most known for his 509 appearances for Juventus.

The sole UK representative comes in the form of Welsh winger Gareth Bale. During his tenure at Real Madrid, Bale won a wealth of titles including five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles.

Full list of FC 25 Icons confirmed

Alongside the eight new arrivals, all of the Icons from FC 24 will be returning to the virtual pitch.

Here's the full list of legendary players available to select in an Ultimate Team squad:

Pelé - 95 OVR

Ronaldo (R9) - 94 OVR

Zinedine Zidane - 94 OVR

Johan Cruyff - 93 OVR

Mia Hamm - 93 OVR

Ronaldinho - 93 OVR

Nadine Angerer - 92 OVR

Bobby Charlton - 92 OVR

Garrincha - 92 OVR

Paolo Maldini - 92 OVR

Gerd Müller - 92 OVR

Birgit Prinz - 92 OVR

Ferenc Puskás - 92 OVR

Lev Yashin - 92 OVR

Roberto Baggio - 91 OVR

Franco Baresi - 91 OVR

Gianluigi Buffon - 91 OVR

Cafú - 91 OVR

Carlos Alberto - 91 OVR

Eusébio - 91 OVR

Thierry Henry - 91 OVR

Homare Sawa - 91 OVR

Marco van Basten - 91 OVR

Zico - 91 OVR

Camille Abily - 90 OVR

Dennis Bergkamp - 90 OVR

George Best - 90 OVR

Iker Casillas - 90 OVR

Alessandro Del Piero - 90 OVR

Julie Foudy - 90 OVR

Ruud Gullit - 90 OVR

Lothar Matthäus - 90 OVR

Aya Miyama - 90 OVR

Bobby Moore - 90 OVR

Andrea Pirlo - 90 OVR

Raúl - 90 OVR

Rivaldo - 90 OVR

Roberto Carlos - 90 OVR

Lotta Schelin - 90 OVR

Xavi - 90 OVR

Emilio Butragueño - 89 OVR

Fabio Cannavaro - 89 OVR

Eric Cantona - 89 OVR

Didier Drogba - 89 OVR

Kenny Dalglish - 89 OVR

Samuel Eto’o - 89 OVR

Luis Figo - 89 OVR

Philipp Lahm - 89 OVR

Hugo Sanchez - 89 OVR

EA Sports FC 25: Gareth Bale. EA Sports

Jairzinho - 89 OVR

Kaká - 89 OVR

Gary Lineker - 89 OVR

Alessandro Nesta - 89 OVR

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 89 OVR

Carles Puyol - 89 OVR

Peter Schmeichel - 89 OVR

Alan Shearer - 89 OVR

Kelly Smith - 89 OVR

Sócrates - 89 OVR

Hristo Stoichkov - 89 OVR

Javier Zanetti - 89 OVR

Gareth Bale - 89 OVR

David Beckham - 88 OVR

Laurent Blanc - 88 OVR

Petr Cech - 88 OVR

Marcel Desailly - 88 OVR

Rio Ferdinand - 88 OVR

Steve Gerrard - 88 OVR

Gheorghe Hagi - 88 OVR

Fernando Hierro - 88 OVR

Miroslav Klose - 88 OVR

Ronald Koeman - 88 OVR

Michael Laudrup - 88 OVR

Pavel Nedvěd - 88 OVR

Michael Owen - 88 OVR

Marinette Pichon - 88 OVR

Franc Ribéry - 88 OVR

Juan Román Riquelme - 88 OVR

Wayne Rooney - 88 OVR

Paul Scholes - 88 OVE

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 88 OVR

Andriy Shevchenko - 88 OVR

Liliam Thuram - 88 OVR

Edwin van der Sar - 88 OVR

Robin van Persue - 88 OVR

Patrick Viera - 88 OVR

Michael Ballack - 88 OVR

John Barnes - 87 OVR

Patrick Kluivert - 87 OVR

Frank Lampard - 87 OVR

Claude Makélélé - 87 OVR

Emmanuel Petit - 87 OVR

Robert Pires - 87 OVR

Frank Rijkaard - 87 OVR

Ian Rush - 87 OVR

Clarence Seedorf - 87 OVR

Davor Šuker - 87 OVR

Fernando Torres - 87 OVR

David Trezeguet - 87 OVR

Nemanja Vidić - 87 OVR

Ian Wright - 87 OVR

Xabi Alonso - 87 OVR

Gianfranco Zola - 87 OVR

Ashley Cole - 86 OVR

Sol Campbell - 86 OVR

Hernan Crespo - 86 OVR

Michael Essien - 86 OVR

Gennaro Gattuso - 86 OVR

Luis Hernández - 86 OVR

Roy Keane - 86 OVR

Henrik Larsson - 86 OVR

Juan Sebastián Verón - 86 OVR

Gianluca Zambrotta - 86 OVR

