FC 25 Icons confirmed: Full list of new FUT cards
FC 25 has a fresh set of Icon cards.
The launch of EA Sports FC 25 is right around the corner, much to the excitement of players waiting for the next year of Ultimate Team (FUT) grinding to begin.
Alongside a fresh batch of Heroes for players to earn, another group of legendary players have joined the Icon category, making their FUT debuts.
Icons are typically the highest-rated cards in FUT to reflect their heroic performances on the real-world pitch.
Which players have become Icons in FC 25 Ultimate Team? Keep on reading to see who's made the cut.
Who are the Icons in FC 25?
Below is a list of all the brand new Icons arriving in EA FC 25:
- Nadine Angerer - 92 OVR
- Gianluigi Buffon - 91 OVR
- Julie Foudy - 90 OVR
- Aya Miyama - 90 OVR
- Lotta Schelin - 90 OVR
- Lilian Thuram - 90 OVR
- Marinette Pichon 88 OVR
- Gareth Bale - 88 OVR
There's a great mix of iconic players from the men's and women's game.
Nadine Angerer made her debut for the German national team in 1996, winning 146 caps and five UEFA Women's Championships over her career.
Leading the new male Icons is Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon. Buffon is the most-capped goalkeeper in the history of the Italian national team, and is most known for his 509 appearances for Juventus.
The sole UK representative comes in the form of Welsh winger Gareth Bale. During his tenure at Real Madrid, Bale won a wealth of titles including five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles.
Full list of FC 25 Icons confirmed
Alongside the eight new arrivals, all of the Icons from FC 24 will be returning to the virtual pitch.
Here's the full list of legendary players available to select in an Ultimate Team squad:
- Pelé - 95 OVR
- Ronaldo (R9) - 94 OVR
- Zinedine Zidane - 94 OVR
- Johan Cruyff - 93 OVR
- Mia Hamm - 93 OVR
- Ronaldinho - 93 OVR
- Nadine Angerer - 92 OVR
- Bobby Charlton - 92 OVR
- Garrincha - 92 OVR
- Paolo Maldini - 92 OVR
- Gerd Müller - 92 OVR
- Birgit Prinz - 92 OVR
- Ferenc Puskás - 92 OVR
- Lev Yashin - 92 OVR
- Roberto Baggio - 91 OVR
- Franco Baresi - 91 OVR
- Gianluigi Buffon - 91 OVR
- Cafú - 91 OVR
- Carlos Alberto - 91 OVR
- Eusébio - 91 OVR
- Thierry Henry - 91 OVR
- Homare Sawa - 91 OVR
- Marco van Basten - 91 OVR
- Zico - 91 OVR
- Camille Abily - 90 OVR
- Dennis Bergkamp - 90 OVR
- George Best - 90 OVR
- Iker Casillas - 90 OVR
- Alessandro Del Piero - 90 OVR
- Julie Foudy - 90 OVR
- Ruud Gullit - 90 OVR
- Lothar Matthäus - 90 OVR
- Aya Miyama - 90 OVR
- Bobby Moore - 90 OVR
- Andrea Pirlo - 90 OVR
- Raúl - 90 OVR
- Rivaldo - 90 OVR
- Roberto Carlos - 90 OVR
- Lotta Schelin - 90 OVR
- Xavi - 90 OVR
- Emilio Butragueño - 89 OVR
- Fabio Cannavaro - 89 OVR
- Eric Cantona - 89 OVR
- Didier Drogba - 89 OVR
- Kenny Dalglish - 89 OVR
- Samuel Eto’o - 89 OVR
- Luis Figo - 89 OVR
- Philipp Lahm - 89 OVR
- Hugo Sanchez - 89 OVR
- Jairzinho - 89 OVR
- Kaká - 89 OVR
- Gary Lineker - 89 OVR
- Alessandro Nesta - 89 OVR
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - 89 OVR
- Carles Puyol - 89 OVR
- Peter Schmeichel - 89 OVR
- Alan Shearer - 89 OVR
- Kelly Smith - 89 OVR
- Sócrates - 89 OVR
- Hristo Stoichkov - 89 OVR
- Javier Zanetti - 89 OVR
- Gareth Bale - 89 OVR
- David Beckham - 88 OVR
- Laurent Blanc - 88 OVR
- Petr Cech - 88 OVR
- Marcel Desailly - 88 OVR
- Rio Ferdinand - 88 OVR
- Steve Gerrard - 88 OVR
- Gheorghe Hagi - 88 OVR
- Fernando Hierro - 88 OVR
- Miroslav Klose - 88 OVR
- Ronald Koeman - 88 OVR
- Michael Laudrup - 88 OVR
- Pavel Nedvěd - 88 OVR
- Michael Owen - 88 OVR
- Marinette Pichon - 88 OVR
- Franc Ribéry - 88 OVR
- Juan Román Riquelme - 88 OVR
- Wayne Rooney - 88 OVR
- Paul Scholes - 88 OVE
- Bastian Schweinsteiger - 88 OVR
- Andriy Shevchenko - 88 OVR
- Liliam Thuram - 88 OVR
- Edwin van der Sar - 88 OVR
- Robin van Persue - 88 OVR
- Patrick Viera - 88 OVR
- Michael Ballack - 88 OVR
- John Barnes - 87 OVR
- Patrick Kluivert - 87 OVR
- Frank Lampard - 87 OVR
- Claude Makélélé - 87 OVR
- Emmanuel Petit - 87 OVR
- Robert Pires - 87 OVR
- Frank Rijkaard - 87 OVR
- Ian Rush - 87 OVR
- Clarence Seedorf - 87 OVR
- Davor Šuker - 87 OVR
- Fernando Torres - 87 OVR
- David Trezeguet - 87 OVR
- Nemanja Vidić - 87 OVR
- Ian Wright - 87 OVR
- Xabi Alonso - 87 OVR
- Gianfranco Zola - 87 OVR
- Ashley Cole - 86 OVR
- Sol Campbell - 86 OVR
- Hernan Crespo - 86 OVR
- Michael Essien - 86 OVR
- Gennaro Gattuso - 86 OVR
- Luis Hernández - 86 OVR
- Roy Keane - 86 OVR
- Henrik Larsson - 86 OVR
- Juan Sebastián Verón - 86 OVR
- Gianluca Zambrotta - 86 OVR
