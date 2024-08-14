You may catch a tentative glimpse of what to expect if you manage to get into the FC 25 closed beta - if you should be so lucky, that is.

What are Heroes in FC 25?

FC 25 Heroes: Eden Hazard. EA

Heroes in FC 25 are special football players to use in Ultimate Team who had brilliant seasons at home or abroad and made significant contributions to their team and club in their careers.

Heroes are selected from international men’s and women’s leagues across the football ages. FC 24 had players such as Steve McManaman, Sonia Bompastor and Rui Costa.

EA has confirmed that anyone who pre-orders EA FC 25 is set to receive one 'Origin Hero', which will become available to players during the early access.

These Heroes will become a 'Prime Hero' on 28th November, and will see a bump to their OVR.

Full list of confirmed FC 25 Heroes

FC 25 Heroes: Jamie Carragher. EA

Below are all the confirmed FC 25 Heroes coming to the game, with their initial and Prime OVR ratings:

Blaise Matuidi – France – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR

– France – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR Celia Šašić – Germany – 88 OVR / Prime 91 OVR

– Germany – 88 OVR / Prime 91 OVR Eden Hazard – Belgium – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR

– Belgium – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR Fara Williams – England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR

– England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR Guti – Spain – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR

– Spain – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR Jaap Stam – Netherlands – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR

– Netherlands – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR Jamie Carragher – England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR

– England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR Laura Georges – France – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR

– France – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR Maicon – Brazil – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR

– Brazil – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR Marek Hamšík – Slovakia – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR

– Slovakia – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR Mohammed Noor – Saudi Arabia – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR

– Saudi Arabia – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR Tim Howard – USA – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR

– USA – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR Zé Roberto – Brazil – 86 OVR / Prime 89 OVR

