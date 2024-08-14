FC 25 Heroes confirmed: Full list of newly revealed Ultimate Team cards
I need a hero.
The countdown to EA’s next football sim extravaganza continues to tick down, and as part of the hype build-up, the FC 25 Heroes have been confirmed through the full list of newly revealed Ultimate Team cards.
Their OVR comes ahead of the full announcement of FC 25 ratings, when we’ll know for sure what stats each player will have.
You may catch a tentative glimpse of what to expect if you manage to get into the FC 25 closed beta - if you should be so lucky, that is.
If you do, you might be able to better plan your FC 25 Career Mode, especially by picking players who will be able to dish out effective (and controversial) professional fouls for when you need to get your hands and feet a little dirty.
But we’re here for the Heroes – who could become villains with one foul too many – so let’s get straight to it, shall we?
What are Heroes in FC 25?
Heroes in FC 25 are special football players to use in Ultimate Team who had brilliant seasons at home or abroad and made significant contributions to their team and club in their careers.
Heroes are selected from international men’s and women’s leagues across the football ages. FC 24 had players such as Steve McManaman, Sonia Bompastor and Rui Costa.
EA has confirmed that anyone who pre-orders EA FC 25 is set to receive one 'Origin Hero', which will become available to players during the early access.
These Heroes will become a 'Prime Hero' on 28th November, and will see a bump to their OVR.
Full list of confirmed FC 25 Heroes
Below are all the confirmed FC 25 Heroes coming to the game, with their initial and Prime OVR ratings:
- Blaise Matuidi – France – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR
- Celia Šašić – Germany – 88 OVR / Prime 91 OVR
- Eden Hazard – Belgium – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR
- Fara Williams – England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR
- Guti – Spain – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR
- Jaap Stam – Netherlands – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR
- Jamie Carragher – England – 86 OVR / Prime 88 OVR
- Laura Georges – France – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR
- Maicon – Brazil – 86 OVR / Prime 90 OVR
- Marek Hamšík – Slovakia – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR
- Mohammed Noor – Saudi Arabia – 85 OVR / Prime 88 OVR
- Tim Howard – USA – 85 OVR / Prime 89 OVR
- Zé Roberto – Brazil – 86 OVR / Prime 89 OVR
